Wednesday's Morning Email: Republicans On Cusp Of Passing Tax Giveaway

HOUSE EXPECTED TO PASS NEW TAX BILL The House of Representatives today will revote on the GOP's tax bill after provisions it approved Tuesday were struck down by the Senate parliamentarian. Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic leaders excoriated the bill as it neared passage, saying, "Let's call this out for what it is: Government for sale." Public support for the tax bill is 10 percent lower than it was for Obamacare ― which haunted Democrats in 2010. And here's what your taxes will look like under the new plan. [HuffPost]

THE ALTERYX DATA SECURITY FAILURE LEAVES 123 MILLION AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS’ DATA UP FOR GRABS “If you’re an American, your information probably was exposed.” [HuffPost]

​OVER 9,000 CIVILIANS DIED IN BATTLE FOR MOSUL Which is a civilian casualty rate 10 times higher than previously reported. [AP]

DEMOCRATS SPLIT OVER OPPOSING GOVERNMENT FUNDING BILL THAT DOESN’T PROTECT DREAMERS And the GOP only needs a few to pass the bill. [HuffPost]

FORMER ‘SILICON VALLEY’ STAR T.J. MILLER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT A woman told The Daily Beast that the actor had punched her while assaulting her in college, and adult film star Dana DeArmond alleged he had sexually harassed her. [HuffPost]

TALK ABOUT EVERY VOTE COUNTING A recount shows Democrat Shelly Simonds beating GOP incumbent David Yancey by just one vote in the state’s District 94, which means there will be a 50-50 split in Virginia’s House of Delegates. [HuffPost]

‘U.S. LIFTS FUNDING BAN ON STUDIES THAT ENHANCE DANGEROUS GERMS’ “The concern with ‘gain-of-function’ research is that while the work may produce useful insights about how a pathogen might naturally evolve and become more deadly, laboratory-enhanced pathogens could be used for biowarfare or bioterrorism if they fell into the wrong hands.” [Reuters]

