Wednesday's Morning Email: Republicans On Cusp Of Passing Tax Giveaway

HOUSE EXPECTED TO PASS NEW TAX BILL The House of Representatives today will revote on the GOP's tax bill after provisions it approved Tuesday were struck down by the Senate parliamentarian. Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic leaders excoriated the bill as it neared passage, saying, "Let's call this out for what it is: Government for sale." Public support for the tax bill is 10 percent lower than it was for Obamacare ― which haunted Democrats in 2010. And here's what your taxes will look like under the new plan.
THE ALTERYX DATA SECURITY FAILURE LEAVES 123 MILLION AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS’ DATA UP FOR GRABS “If you’re an American, your information probably was exposed.” [HuffPost]
OVER 9,000 CIVILIANS DIED IN BATTLE FOR MOSUL Which is a civilian casualty rate 10 times higher than previously reported. [AP]
DEMOCRATS SPLIT OVER OPPOSING GOVERNMENT FUNDING BILL THAT DOESN’T PROTECT DREAMERS And the GOP only needs a few to pass the bill. [HuffPost]
FORMER ‘SILICON VALLEY’ STAR T.J. MILLER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT A woman told The Daily Beast that the actor had punched her while assaulting her in college, and adult film star Dana DeArmond alleged he had sexually harassed her. [HuffPost]
TALK ABOUT EVERY VOTE COUNTING A recount shows Democrat Shelly Simonds beating GOP incumbent David Yancey by just one vote in the state’s District 94, which means there will be a 50-50 split in Virginia’s House of Delegates. [HuffPost]
‘U.S. LIFTS FUNDING BAN ON STUDIES THAT ENHANCE DANGEROUS GERMS’ “The concern with ‘gain-of-function’ research is that while the work may produce useful insights about how a pathogen might naturally evolve and become more deadly, laboratory-enhanced pathogens could be used for biowarfare or bioterrorism if they fell into the wrong hands.” [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
E! NEWS HOST CATT SADLER QUITS AFTER LEARNING SHE MAKES A LITTLE OVER HALF WHAT HER MALE CO-HOST EARNS And has for years. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO MINDY KALING! On the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Katherine. [HuffPost]
PARIS NOW HAS A NUDIST RESTAURANT And its name is... wait for it... O’Naturel. [HuffPost]
JOHN LEGEND WILL BE HEADLINING NBC’S ‘JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT!’ Now we might actually tune in for that one. [HuffPost]
‘I TRIED TO KEEP TRACK OF EVERY TIME I FELT GUILT ABOUT EATING FOR A WEEK’ Jamie Feldman walks you through her relationship with food. [HuffPost]
IF, LIKE US You’re binging “The Crown” and feeling like all your dreams about the royals are lies, check out these photos of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth through the years. Maybe it’s not all lies. Maybe. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Cardinal Bernard Law, the archbishop of Boston who resigned in light of the sex abuse scandal, has died. He was 86.
-
Yes, the new tax bill does include a tax hike for businesses in Puerto Rico.
-
The women of Ford detail a culture of sexual harassment.
-
Inside the surveillance state in this city in China: “To fill up with gas, drivers must first swipe their ID cards and stare into a camera.”
-
Meet the poor souls tasked with reading your angry airline tweets.
-
We don’t really know what to say about the logo for the 2018 World Chess Championships, besides the obvious: It is not PG.
-
There’s been a lot of hullabaloo over this unidentified space object, and some people think it’s an alien space probe that just passed us as they consider Earth a dumpster fire.
-
Another day, another setback for Uber.
-
This Florida attorney allegedly filmed porn videos in jail with the inmates.
-
What to do about an abnormal Pap smear.
-
Contain yourselves, monsters: Lady Gaga is getting a two-year Vegas residency.
-
Inside the polio capital of the world.
-
ESPN is betting on a resurgence of interest in boxing.
-
Stop the presses: Dunkin’ Donuts coffee is being turned into a beer.
-
You’ve been warned ― we’re still trying to figure out this festive puzzle.
-
Did you know that a bunch of rich people in Bristol put up anti-bird spikes like these to keep birds from pooping on their very nice cars?
-
Yes, you will fangirl over this “Oceans 8” trailer. It’s impossible not to.
-
Why you keep hearing about that trivia game app HQ.
-
We are all for New Zealand’s nationwide Secret Santa.
-
Rebel Wilson singing the Google Translate version of classic holiday songs is beyond hilarious.
-
Financial moves to set you up for success in 2018.
-
Congrats to Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, who are expecting a baby boy.
