Wednesday's Morning Email: Stormy Daniels Suing Trump

STORMY DANIELS SUING TRUMP Daniels, née Stephanie Clifford, alleges the president didn't sign their nondisclosure agreement, thereby invalidating it. [HuffPost]

GARY COHN LEAVING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION Cohn, Trump’s senior economic adviser, had been a rumored replacement for White House chief of staff John Kelly. [HuffPost]

DEMOCRATIC TURNOUT WAY UP IN TEXAS PRIMARY “[Democrats] are mobilizing in a powerful way,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told a CBS affiliate in Dallas. [WaPo]

TRUMP ADMIN SUES CALIFORNIA OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ POLICIES The move by Attorney General Jeff Sessions comes as the White House is ramping up its targeting of undocumented immigrants. [HuffPost]

HUD REMOVES ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LANGUAGE FROM MISSION STATEMENT The Department of Housing and Urban Development changed the language to “align HUD’s mission with [Secretary Ben Carson’s] priorities and that of the Administration.” [HuffPost]

WEINSTEIN COMPANY SALE FALLS THROUGH The former head of the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama had been eyeing the studio. [HuffPost]

FED WATCHDOG: KELLYANNE CONWAY BROKE CAMPAIGN LAW - The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says the presidential adviser violated the Hatch Act by engaging in political activities while a White House staffer. [HuffPost]

U.K. RAMPS UP INVESTIGATION INTO FORMER RUSSIAN SPY’S DEATH Sergei Skripal’s death in the U.K. is the latest in a string of Russian dissidents killed on British soil. [HuffPost]

NASHVILLE MAYOR PLEADS GUILTY TO THEFT, RESIGNS Megan Barry plead guilty to inappropriate use of taxpayer funds on an affair with a former police bodyguard. [HuffPost]

