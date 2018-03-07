Wednesday's Morning Email: Stormy Daniels Suing Trump

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
Hi there! Eliot Nelson here filling in for Lauren Weber while she’s on vacation. Lauren will be back next Monday!
STORMY DANIELS SUING TRUMP Daniels, née Stephanie Clifford, alleges the president didn’t sign their nondisclosure agreement, thereby invalidating it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
GARY COHN LEAVING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION Cohn, Trump’s senior economic adviser, had been a rumored replacement for White House chief of staff John Kelly. [HuffPost]
DEMOCRATIC TURNOUT WAY UP IN TEXAS PRIMARY “[Democrats] are mobilizing in a powerful way,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told a CBS affiliate in Dallas. [WaPo]
TRUMP ADMIN SUES CALIFORNIA OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ POLICIES The move by Attorney General Jeff Sessions comes as the White House is ramping up its targeting of undocumented immigrants. [HuffPost]
HUD REMOVES ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LANGUAGE FROM MISSION STATEMENT The Department of Housing and Urban Development changed the language to “align HUD’s mission with [Secretary Ben Carson’s] priorities and that of the Administration.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WEINSTEIN COMPANY SALE FALLS THROUGH The former head of the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama had been eyeing the studio. [HuffPost]
FED WATCHDOG: KELLYANNE CONWAY BROKE CAMPAIGN LAW - The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says the presidential adviser violated the Hatch Act by engaging in political activities while a White House staffer. [HuffPost]
U.K. RAMPS UP INVESTIGATION INTO FORMER RUSSIAN SPY’S DEATH Sergei Skripal’s death in the U.K. is the latest in a string of Russian dissidents killed on British soil. [HuffPost]
NASHVILLE MAYOR PLEADS GUILTY TO THEFT, RESIGNS Megan Barry plead guilty to inappropriate use of taxpayer funds on an affair with a former police bodyguard. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
- Whither the mall walkers?
- The Cavs’ Kevin Love writes about his anxiety.
- The island eating itself alive.
- Texas is set to elect its first-ever Latina member of Congress.
- Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, who is also his manager, are splitting after three years.
- Ten Airbnb alternatives for vacation rentals.
- Jennifer Garner responded to a meme of her at the Oscars that’s gone viral.
- Our first look at Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
- An upsettingly good mash-up of Marvin Gaye and RATT.