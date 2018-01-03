Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Taunts Kim Jong Un, Saying His Nuclear Button Is 'Bigger'

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETED THAT HIS NUCLEAR BUTTON WAS ‘BIGGER’ IN RESPONSE TO KIM JONG UN The president added that “my Button works!” in the tweet, which was swiftly condemned. Meanwhile, the North Korean leader reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha re on Facebook]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ONSLAUGHT OF THE BOMB CYCLONE The East Coast is about to be hit by what amounts to a winter hurricane that may shatter all-time cold temperature records. [HuffPost]

UTAH’S ORRIN HATCH, THE LONGEST-SERVING SENATE REPUBLICAN, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Reigniting speculation over a Mitt Romney Senate run. Trump tweeted his congratulations on Hatch’s career, as the president had considered him a close ally. [HuffPost]

HODA KOTB HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CO-ANCHOR OF ‘TODAY’ WITH SAVANNAH GUTHRIE In a move Guthrie said “has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made.” It’s the first time two women have cohosted the program since its launch in 1952. And here’s how Kotb got to this coveted career spot. [HuffPost]

FORMER TALIBAN HOSTAGE JOSHUA BOYLE FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES Including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering death threats, one count of misleading the police and one count of causing someone to “take a noxious thing, namely Trazodone,” according to a court document. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BEHIND IRAN’S ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS And why you need to understand the underlying unsolved economic, social and political grievances. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING