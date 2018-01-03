POLITICS
01/03/2018 07:00 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Taunts Kim Jong Un, Saying His Nuclear Button Is 'Bigger'

And "works!"

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETED THAT HIS NUCLEAR BUTTON WAS ‘BIGGER’ IN RESPONSE TO KIM JONG UN The president added that “my Button works!” in the tweet, which was swiftly condemned. Meanwhile, the North Korean leader reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ONSLAUGHT OF THE BOMB CYCLONE The East Coast is about to be hit by what amounts to a winter hurricane that may shatter all-time cold temperature records. [HuffPost]

UTAH’S ORRIN HATCH, THE LONGEST-SERVING SENATE REPUBLICAN, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Reigniting speculation over a Mitt Romney Senate run. Trump tweeted his congratulations on Hatch’s career, as the president had considered him a close ally. [HuffPost]

HODA KOTB HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CO-ANCHOR OF ‘TODAY’ WITH SAVANNAH GUTHRIE In a move Guthrie said “has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made.” It’s the first time two women have cohosted the program since its launch in 1952. And here’s how Kotb got to this coveted career spot. [HuffPost]

FORMER TALIBAN HOSTAGE JOSHUA BOYLE FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES Including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering death threats, one count of misleading the police and one count of causing someone to “take a noxious thing, namely Trazodone,” according to a court document. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BEHIND IRAN’S ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS And why you need to understand the underlying unsolved economic, social and political grievances. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

THE SILICON VALLEY SEX PARTY RECKONING Who thought drug-fueled parties full of VC investors and tech workers was a good idea? [HuffPost]

A QUARTER OF THE WORLD’S LAND WILL REPORTEDLY BE DRIER WITH THE PARIS CLIMATE GOALS UNMET Happy New Year. [HuffPost]

IN CASE YOU’VE ALREADY GIVEN UP ON YOUR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION TO GET OFF THE COUCH This video of J.Lo and A-Rod working out together should give you the kick you need to take advantage of that nonrefundable gym membership you committed to Monday. [HuffPost]

DID YOU KNOW THAT 13.79 PERCENT OF ‘THE BACHELOR’ CONTESTANTS THIS YEAR ARE NAMED LAUREN? Which is a fantastic name, if we do say so ourselves. The “Here To Make Friends”crew is back to break down this “ride” of a season ― seriously, the race car driver jokes needed to end yesterday. [HuffPost]

WE ARE HERE FOR THE NEW WOODSY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE The singer announced his new album with a preview highlighting his return to his Tennessee roots. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Huffington Post The Morning Email Kim Jong Un News And Politics
Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Taunts Kim Jong Un, Saying His Nuclear Button Is 'Bigger'

CONVERSATIONS