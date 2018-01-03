Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Taunts Kim Jong Un, Saying His Nuclear Button Is 'Bigger'

TOP STORIES
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETED THAT HIS NUCLEAR BUTTON WAS ‘BIGGER’ IN RESPONSE TO KIM JONG UN The president added that “my Button works!” in the tweet, which was swiftly condemned. Meanwhile, the North Korean leader reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ONSLAUGHT OF THE BOMB CYCLONE The East Coast is about to be hit by what amounts to a winter hurricane that may shatter all-time cold temperature records. [HuffPost]
UTAH’S ORRIN HATCH, THE LONGEST-SERVING SENATE REPUBLICAN, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Reigniting speculation over a Mitt Romney Senate run. Trump tweeted his congratulations on Hatch’s career, as the president had considered him a close ally. [HuffPost]
HODA KOTB HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CO-ANCHOR OF ‘TODAY’ WITH SAVANNAH GUTHRIE In a move Guthrie said “has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made.” It’s the first time two women have cohosted the program since its launch in 1952. And here’s how Kotb got to this coveted career spot. [HuffPost]
FORMER TALIBAN HOSTAGE JOSHUA BOYLE FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES Including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering death threats, one count of misleading the police and one count of causing someone to “take a noxious thing, namely Trazodone,” according to a court document. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BEHIND IRAN’S ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS And why you need to understand the underlying unsolved economic, social and political grievances. [HuffPost]
THE SILICON VALLEY SEX PARTY RECKONING Who thought drug-fueled parties full of VC investors and tech workers was a good idea? [HuffPost]
A QUARTER OF THE WORLD’S LAND WILL REPORTEDLY BE DRIER WITH THE PARIS CLIMATE GOALS UNMET Happy New Year. [HuffPost]
IN CASE YOU’VE ALREADY GIVEN UP ON YOUR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION TO GET OFF THE COUCH This video of J.Lo and A-Rod working out together should give you the kick you need to take advantage of that nonrefundable gym membership you committed to Monday. [HuffPost]
DID YOU KNOW THAT 13.79 PERCENT OF ‘THE BACHELOR’ CONTESTANTS THIS YEAR ARE NAMED LAUREN? Which is a fantastic name, if we do say so ourselves. The “Here To Make Friends”crew is back to break down this “ride” of a season ― seriously, the race car driver jokes needed to end yesterday. [HuffPost]
WE ARE HERE FOR THE NEW WOODSY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE The singer announced his new album with a preview highlighting his return to his Tennessee roots. [HuffPost]
-
Thomas Monson, president of the Mormon church, has died. He was 90.
-
That time the president of the United States called the Justice Department the “Deep State” in a tweet.
-
Women dominated the 2017 movie box office, headlining the year’s top three films.
-
Some Trump supporters think the Mueller grand jury has too many black people.
-
An Arkansas mosque is paying off the fines for the man who helped vandalize the building.
-
Rose McGowan is getting an E! docuseries about her life as an activist.
-
Michele Bachmann is eyeing a run for Al Franken’s Senate seat.
-
The Dutch teach their elderly how to fall.
-
The “NSA’s top talent is leaving because of low pay, slumping morale and unpopular reorganization.”
-
Running water didn’t have a shot this week across the country with the cold.
-
Inside the $1.6 billion lawsuit against Spotify by Neil Young, Tom Petty and others.
-
Have you already bought your Coachella tickets, considering Beyonce and Eminem are headlining?
-
We want these British “Game of Thrones” postage stamps.
-
Of course Jelena rang in the new year together.
-
We love the reason behind this adorable “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reunion photo.
-
Check out the 60 books HuffPost can’t wait to read this year (and we’d add our recommendation of “House on Fire: The Fight to Eradicate Smallpox” that we got as a Christmas present and can’t put down).
-
Cardi B keeps breaking records ― she’s the only rapper with her first three singles charting in the Top 10 simultaneously.
-
The best mocktails for dry January.
-
The internet has no time for Oregonians realizing they will have to pump their own gas.
-
Congrats to Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame on the announcement that they’re expecting their fifth child!
