Wednesday's Morning Email: Upending The Internet: Inside The FCC Plan To End Net Neutrality

INSIDE THE FCC’S PLAN TO REPEAL NET NEUTRALITY “In a major win for the telecom industry, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced plans Tuesday to scrap net neutrality regulations that require internet providers to treat all content equally. Since being designated FCC chair by President Donald Trump in January, Pai has prioritized gutting the net neutrality provisions enacted by the Obama administration in 2015.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
DONALD TRUMP HAS BROKEN HIS SILENCE ON ROY MOORE “He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also.” [HuffPost]
‘WHEN THE SCARS OF A MASS SHOOTING AREN’T LEFT BY BULLETS’ Inside the hidden burden of what it means to survive a mass shooting. [HuffPost]
SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI SAYS SHE WON’T OPPOSE THE TAX PLAN OVER ITS ELIMINATION OF THE OBAMACARE MANDATE Following her summer vote on health care. [HuffPost]
THAT TIME UBER PAID HACKERS $100,000 To keep the fact that 57 million accounts had been disclosed a secret. [HuffPost]
CHARLIE ROSE HAS BEEN FIRED By CBS and PBS. Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell spoke movingly about the horror of the allegations against him while co-hosting the “CBS This Morning” broadcast without Rose. And a HuffPost reporter speaks out about her own experience with the legendary journalist’s blurred lines. [HuffPost]
THE LATEST WAVE OF NEW ALLEGATIONS SPAN MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT AND THE OLYPMICS The head of animation for Disney and Pixar has taken a leave of absence amid sexual harassment complaints. Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas says team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her, too. And Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of rape. [HuffPost]
INSIDE CONGRESS’ OWN SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBLEM Matt Fuller and Amanda Terkel report on a scourge in Washington. And here’s why it’s harder to take down sex abusers in Washington than in Hollywood. [HuffPost]
ZIMBABWE’S PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE RESIGNS The world’s oldest serving president agreed to step down after 37 years in power. [HuffPost]
‘THE UGLY BUSINESS OF DEFENDING FREE SPEECH IN 2017’ “This job is not one you go home and brag about at Thanksgiving dinner. I don’t get to go home and regale my family with stories of defending the Westboro Baptist Church. It’s Nazis and funeral protesters, and it’s tough.” [HuffPost]
CELEBRITIES ARE PAYING TRIBUTES TO DAVID CASSIDY With memories of the star after he died at 67. [HuffPost]
HAIL TO THE QUEEN Beyonce is the highest-paid woman in music. [HuffPost]
ALL OF THE PACKING TIPS For those of you who have yet to break out your suitcase for your flight tonight. [HuffPost]
GRINDR IS ROLLING OUT NEW OPTIONS FOR TRANS AND GENDER NON-CONFORMING USERS The dating and social networking app now offers customizable gender identity and pronoun fields. [HuffPost]
THIS OLYMPIAN’S MORNING ROUTINE IS SO GOOD, SHE WAKES UP WITHOUT AN ALARM For comparison, we set three alarms ― including one that has wheels to roll away. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND Who announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in the most adorable of ways. [HuffPost]
-
Stunning footage shows a North Korean defector being shot by border guards.
-
The U.S. is on track to have dropped three times as many bombs on Afghanistan this year than last.
-
Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly probing Jared Kushner’s interactions with foreign leaders.
-
Eight people have been rescued after a U.S. Navy plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan.
-
Meet the U.S. congressman with a Kremlin code name.
-
The Lebanese prime minister says he has put his resignation on hold.
-
The controversial contractor Whitefish has stopped working in Puerto Rico, claiming it’s owed over $83 million.
-
Meg Whitman is stepping down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO.
-
Arianna Huffington denies that recent photos released by the New York Post show Al Franken groping her.
-
Inside the revival of the Native American language spoken at the first Thanksgiving.
-
What the polls say about a Sanders-Trump matchup.
-
Of course the Trump turkey pardon is now a meme.
-
How craft brewers are fighting climate change.
-
No, trolls, LeVar Burton is not the same person as LaVar Ball. And yes, that feud with the president continues to escalate.
-
How the date for Thanksgiving was decided.
-
Here’s why your flat screen TV would cost more if NAFTA ends.
-
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly attacking the woman who confronted him for fondling himself in public.
-
Military staff have been removed from the White House after an incident on the Asia trip.
-
Sarah Silverman says she “fell in love” with Trump voters while traveling.
-
This is the nightmare that is the Los Angeles freeway before Thanksgiving.
-
What it looks like when NASA tests the most powerful rocket ― ever.
-
Why the Western “Godless” will be your next Netflix binge.
-
This is just a video of a rat taking over a NYC subway car, and it’s as absurd as you’d imagine it to be.
-
And thank you Vulture, for going and ranking every Julia Roberts performance.