Wednesday's Morning Email: Upending The Internet: Inside The FCC Plan To End Net Neutrality

INSIDE THE FCC’S PLAN TO REPEAL NET NEUTRALITY “In a major win for the telecom industry, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced plans Tuesday to scrap net neutrality regulations that require internet providers to treat all content equally. Since being designated FCC chair by President Donald Trump in January, Pai has prioritized gutting the net neutrality provisions enacted by the Obama administration in 2015.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

DONALD TRUMP HAS BROKEN HIS SILENCE ON ROY MOORE “He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also.” [HuffPost]

‘WHEN THE SCARS OF A MASS SHOOTING AREN’T LEFT BY BULLETS’ Inside the hidden burden of what it means to survive a mass shooting. [HuffPost]

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI SAYS SHE WON’T OPPOSE THE TAX PLAN OVER ITS ELIMINATION OF THE OBAMACARE MANDATE Following her summer vote on health care. [HuffPost]

THAT TIME UBER PAID HACKERS $100,000 To keep the fact that 57 million accounts had been disclosed a secret. [HuffPost]

CHARLIE ROSE HAS BEEN FIRED By CBS and PBS. Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell spoke movingly about the horror of the allegations against him while co-hosting the “CBS This Morning” broadcast without Rose. And a HuffPost reporter speaks out about her own experience with the legendary journalist’s blurred lines. [HuffPost]

THE LATEST WAVE OF NEW ALLEGATIONS SPAN MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT AND THE OLYPMICS The head of animation for Disney and Pixar has taken a leave of absence amid sexual harassment complaints. Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas says team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her, too. And Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of rape. [HuffPost]

INSIDE CONGRESS’ OWN SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBLEM Matt Fuller and Amanda Terkel report on a scourge in Washington. And here’s why it’s harder to take down sex abusers in Washington than in Hollywood. [HuffPost]

ZIMBABWE’S PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE RESIGNS The world’s oldest serving president agreed to step down after 37 years in power. [HuffPost]