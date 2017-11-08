Wednesday's Morning Email: What The Democrats' Major Election Wins Mean For Trump

BREAKING DOWN THE WAVE OF ELECTION VICTORIES THAT SERVE AS A REBUKE TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Democrats had a banner night securing victories across the country Tuesday, gaining key state legislative seats, governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and full control of the state governments of New Jersey and Washington. The wave is seen as the first major triumph for Democrats in the Trump era. And here’s a list of all the historic wins for Democrats ― from Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker to the first time various cities had elected a woman as mayor. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP SLAMS GOP CANDIDATE FOLLOWING BIG VIRGINIA LOSS Republican candidate for Virginia governor Ed Gillespie’s loss is the biggest for the GOP since Trump’s election, and the president was not happy about it. Gillespie had run a Trump-style campaign, but the president tweeted Tuesday night that the candidate didn’t fully embrace him or what he stands for. Just hours earlier, Trump touted Gillespie’s record. Former Republican National Committee chair Micheal Steele couldn’t resist a Twitter jab over the Virginia loss. [HuffPost]

MAINE VOTES TO EXPAND MEDICAID UNDER OBAMACARE Which will extend health coverage to 70,000 low-income people. [HuffPost]

THE LONGEST SHORTEST TIME Take a look back at the 365 dayssince Trump won the presidency. According to a HuffPost/YouGov survey, Trump voters, but few others, believe he’ll fulfill his election promises. [HuffPost]

THE TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTER ESCAPED FROM A BEHAVIORIAL HEALTH FACILITY IN 2012 He reportedly had made death threats to military officials. Survivors of the Sunday shooting recounted how Devin Patrick Kelley yelled, “you’re gonna die” while firing into pews, aiming at children. And take a look at how quickly right-wing conspiracy theoriststied Kelley to “antifa terror” before anyone knew anything. [HuffPost]

TRUMP OPENS THE DOOR TO NEGOTIATIONS WITH NORTH KOREA In a pivotal speech to South Korea’s National Assembly, Trump asked Kim Jong Un to “come to the table and make a deal.” He also managed to mention a Trump golf club during his speech. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING