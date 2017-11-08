POLITICS
11/08/2017 06:59 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: What The Democrats' Major Election Wins Mean For Trump

Inside the blue wave.

BREAKING DOWN THE WAVE OF ELECTION VICTORIES THAT SERVE AS A REBUKE TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Democrats had a banner night securing victories across the country Tuesday, gaining key state legislative seats, governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and full control of the state governments of New Jersey and WashingtonThe wave is seen as the first major triumph for Democrats in the Trump era. And here’s a list of all the historic wins for Democrats ― from Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker to the first time various cities had elected a woman as mayor. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP SLAMS GOP CANDIDATE FOLLOWING BIG VIRGINIA LOSS Republican candidate for Virginia governor Ed Gillespie’s loss is the biggest for the GOP since Trump’s election, and the president was not happy about it. Gillespie had run a Trump-style campaign, but the president tweeted Tuesday night that the candidate didn’t fully embrace him or what he stands for. Just hours earlier, Trump touted Gillespie’s record. Former Republican National Committee chair Micheal Steele couldn’t resist a Twitter jab over the Virginia loss. [HuffPost]

MAINE VOTES TO EXPAND MEDICAID UNDER OBAMACARE Which will extend health coverage to 70,000 low-income people. [HuffPost]

THE LONGEST SHORTEST TIME Take a look back at the 365 dayssince Trump won the presidency. According to a HuffPost/YouGov survey, Trump voters, but few others, believe he’ll fulfill his election promises. [HuffPost]

THE TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTER ESCAPED FROM A BEHAVIORIAL HEALTH FACILITY IN 2012 He reportedly had made death threats to military officials. Survivors of the Sunday shooting recounted how Devin Patrick Kelley yelled, “you’re gonna die” while firing into pews, aiming at children. And take a look at how quickly right-wing conspiracy theoriststied Kelley to “antifa terror” before anyone knew anything. [HuffPost]

TRUMP OPENS THE DOOR TO NEGOTIATIONS WITH NORTH KOREA In a pivotal speech to South Korea’s National Assembly, Trump asked Kim Jong Un to “come to the table and make a deal.” He also managed to mention a Trump golf club during his speech. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

ACTRESS KRISTINA COHEN SAYS ‘GOSSIP GIRL’ STAR ED WESTWICK RAPED HER Three years ago. The Los Angeles police are investigating the claim, which Westwick flat-out denies. [HuffPost]

UNDERSTANDING THE SHADOW PROFILE AND CONNECTIONS FACEBOOK USES TO FIGURE OUT EVERYONE YOU’VE EVER MET Which explains how that botched date or the guy who sold you your couch on Craigslist inexplicably popped up in your “People You May Know” section. [Gizmodo]

INTRODUCING HUFFPOST’S ‘THIS IS SKETCHY’ It’s been one year since the presidential election. Try your hand at illustrating what’s on your mind with HuffPost’s new comic generator. Share your creations with the hashtag, #SketchThisYear, and we’ll share the best submissions on our social accounts! [HuffPost]

THIS NEW GOOGLE TOOL SHOWS YOU RESTAURANT AND GROCERY STORE WAIT TIMES Allowing you to invest all that saved time into scouring the menu. [HuffPost]

WE’VE GOT YOUR WHITE ELEPHANT GIFT GIVING COVERED Check out the Hidden Valley holiday merchandise ― mini ranch keg, ugly sweater and all. [HuffPost]

FIND YOURSELF SOMEONE Who can troll you as hard as Ryan Reynolds just trolled his wife, Blake Lively. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

