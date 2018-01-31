Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Missed Last Night In Trump's State Of The Union

‘THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION IS WHAT HE DIDN’T SAY’ Here’s how the president presented immigration as a violent threat. While Trump talked about a large number of natural disasters ― even acknowledging Puerto Rico hurricane victims ― he did not mention climate change. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only politician to mention that in his recorded response. Critics pointed out Trump only spent 49 seconds on the opioid crisis, which is killing 64,000 Americans a year. And Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) denounced Trump for “turning American life into a zero-sum game” in the official Democratic response. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT A YEAR THIS MONTH HAS BEEN All of these things ― including a government shutdown, the “very stable genius” tweet, the release of Fire and Fury ― happened this month. No seriously, they really did. [HuffPost]

THE STATE EMPLOYEE WHO SENT THE MISTAKEN HAWAII ALERT THOUGHT THE U.S. WAS UNDER ATTACK He has since been fired. [HuffPost]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JEFF BEZOS, JAMIE DIMON AND WARREN BUFFET BANDING TOGETHER TO FIX HEALTH CARE Which is more like everything we don’t know about Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway’s new health care venture. [HuffPost]

HILLARY CLINTON ADDRESSES CAMPAIGN STAFFER’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN LENGTHY FACEBOOK POST “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” she wrote. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: MY KID LOVES GYMNASTICS. I LOVE MY KID. NOW WHAT? “But as the rest of the world wonders how on Earth I could possibly keep sending my child to Twistars, I watch her compete, and wonder how on Earth I could possibly stop.” [HuffPost]

FORMER ‘GLEE’ STAR MARK SALLING DIES WHILE AWAITING CHILD PORN SENTENCING He was 35. [HuffPost]