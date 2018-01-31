Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Missed Last Night In Trump's State Of The Union

TOP STORIES
‘THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION IS WHAT HE DIDN’T SAY’ Here’s how the president presented immigration as a violent threat. While Trump talked about a large number of natural disasters ― even acknowledging Puerto Rico hurricane victims ― he did not mention climate change. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only politician to mention that in his recorded response. Critics pointed out Trump only spent 49 seconds on the opioid crisis, which is killing 64,000 Americans a year. And Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) denounced Trump for “turning American life into a zero-sum game” in the official Democratic response. [HuffPost] [Tweet |
WHAT A YEAR THIS MONTH HAS BEEN All of these things ― including a government shutdown, the “very stable genius” tweet, the release of Fire and Fury ― happened this month. No seriously, they really did. [HuffPost]
THE STATE EMPLOYEE WHO SENT THE MISTAKEN HAWAII ALERT THOUGHT THE U.S. WAS UNDER ATTACK He has since been fired. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JEFF BEZOS, JAMIE DIMON AND WARREN BUFFET BANDING TOGETHER TO FIX HEALTH CARE Which is more like everything we don’t know about Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway’s new health care venture. [HuffPost]
HILLARY CLINTON ADDRESSES CAMPAIGN STAFFER’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN LENGTHY FACEBOOK POST “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” she wrote. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: MY KID LOVES GYMNASTICS. I LOVE MY KID. NOW WHAT? “But as the rest of the world wonders how on Earth I could possibly keep sending my child to Twistars, I watch her compete, and wonder how on Earth I could possibly stop.” [HuffPost]
FORMER ‘GLEE’ STAR MARK SALLING DIES WHILE AWAITING CHILD PORN SENTENCING He was 35. [HuffPost]
MEET THE WOMAN BEHIND THE POPULATION: 1 IN MONOWI, NEBRASKA Which yes, means she’s on the hook for the town’s taxes. [BBC]
OLYMPICS SUPERFAN LESLIE JONES IS BACK FOR THIS YEAR’S GAMES And we could not be more excited. [HuffPost]
WE CAN’T BELIEVE IT But Kate and Prince William say they have a set of Ikea in Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s rooms. [HuffPost]
UNITED AIRLINES SAID NO TO AN EMOTIONAL SUPPORT PEACOCK And feathers were ... ruffled. [HuffPost]
HOW TO KNOW WHETHER YOU HAVE A COLD OR THE FLU And what to do if you have either. [HuffPost]
The internet had no time for The Washington Post’s assessment of the State of the Union.
CNN’s Van Jones said the speech was “sweet-tasting candy with poison in it.”
All the hullabaloo around Melania at this year’s State of the Union.
State of the Union not enough politics for you? Here are five Netflix shows to sate your thirst for more.
“Could you bake a soufflé if your life depended on it?”
Twitter had some astute points about the Hadid sisters’ nude Vogue shoot.
Columbia University has refused to recognize its graduate student union.
The “Here To Make Friends” crew break down how to handle an adult woman throwing a temper tantrum on “The Bachelor.”
Child health experts are urging Facebook not to roll out a messenger feature for kids.
“What a $5.2 million Super Bowl ad can buy in digital media.”
U.S. News & World Report used an image of a Sikh man for a terrorism story.
Only one president ever said the state of the union is “not good,” and he lost re-election.
Diane Keaton is doubling down on her support for Woody Allen.
HuffPost Personal: These stories may change what you think about posting to “Missed Connections.”
We have 42 dip recipes for all your Super Bowl Sunday party shenanigans.
No, you should not wear this to a funeral.
To make up for our “Black Panther” misspelling yesterday, here’s an ode to the purple carpet premiere fashion.
And happy hump day ― these squirrels are ready for the winter Olympics.
