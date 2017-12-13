Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About Democrat Doug Jones' Surprise Alabama Victory

WHAT THE DOUG JONES SURPRISE VICTORY MEANS Here’s what you need to know about the new senator-elect, who will be the first Democratic senator for Alabama in 25 years. GOP candidate Roy Moore has not conceded yet, however, saying he will seek a recount. The knives are out for Steve Bannon following the loss of a Republican seat in a GOP stronghold. Take a look at how the president responded last night and this morning on Twitter to the stinging Republican defeat, and a reminder that Moore was the second losing candidate he had endorsed in Alabama. Here’s what an Alabama loss means for the GOP brand. And despite the big Senate win, S.V. Date argues that a Trump reckoning is far from reality. [HuffPost] [Tweet | S hare on Facebook]

SUPPORTERS FLOCK TO SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND’S DEFENSE AFTER TRUMP’S ‘SEXIST SMEAR’ After Trump tweeted that Gillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions, many spoke up in the senator’s defense. In response, USA Today published a scathing editorial, saying he was “unfit to clean toilets in Obama’s presidential library or to shine George W. Bush’s shoes.” [HuffPost]

NETFLIX FIRED THE EXECUTIVE WHO SAID THE COMPANY DID NOT BELIEVE THE DANNY MASTERSON RAPE ALLEGATIONS The streaming service ousted Andy Yeatman, the company’s director of global kids content. [HuffPost]

THE PROTECTIONS FOR NEW YORK CITY’S SUBWAY Inside the anti-terror apparatus put into place to protect the city’s transit system. [HuffPost]

‘ON THE ROAD OF DESTRUCTION TO THE THOMAS FIRE’ “There is smoke everywhere.” [HuffPost]

TILLERSON SAYS THE U.S. IS READY TO HOLD TALKS WITH NORTH KOREA No strings attached. [HuffPost]