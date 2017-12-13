POLITICS
12/13/2017 07:26 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About Democrat Doug Jones' Surprise Alabama Victory

In deep-red Alabama.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Marvin Gentry / Reuters

TOP STORIES

WHAT THE DOUG JONES SURPRISE VICTORY MEANS Here’s what you need to know about the new senator-elect, who will be the first Democratic senator for Alabama in 25 years. GOP candidate Roy Moore has not conceded yet, however, saying he will seek a recount. The knives are out for Steve Bannon following the loss of a Republican seat in a GOP stronghold. Take a look at how the president responded last night and this morning on Twitter to the stinging Republican defeat, and a reminder that Moore was the second losing candidate he had endorsed in Alabama. Here’s what an Alabama loss means for the GOP brand. And despite the big Senate win, S.V. Date argues that a Trump reckoning is far from reality. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SUPPORTERS FLOCK TO SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND’S DEFENSE AFTER TRUMP’S ‘SEXIST SMEAR’ After Trump tweeted that Gillibrand would “do anything” for campaign contributions, many spoke up in the senator’s defense. In response, USA Today published a scathing editorial, saying he was “unfit to clean toilets in Obama’s presidential library or to shine George W. Bush’s shoes.” [HuffPost]

NETFLIX FIRED THE EXECUTIVE WHO SAID THE COMPANY DID NOT BELIEVE THE DANNY MASTERSON RAPE ALLEGATIONS The streaming service ousted Andy Yeatman, the company’s director of global kids content. [HuffPost]

THE PROTECTIONS FOR NEW YORK CITY’S SUBWAY Inside the anti-terror apparatus put into place to protect the city’s transit system. [HuffPost]

‘ON THE ROAD OF DESTRUCTION TO THE THOMAS FIRE’ “There is smoke everywhere.” [HuffPost]

TILLERSON SAYS THE U.S. IS READY TO HOLD TALKS WITH NORTH KOREA No strings attached. [HuffPost]

‘WHY I RESPONDED ON AIR TO A VIEWER WHO CALLED ME A RACIAL SLUR’ “To hide it or censor it ― in my view, on that night ― seemed inherently wrong and the height of fake news. People at home deserve to know the truth, not some version of events sanitized for them from our perch on the anchor desk.” [HuffPost]

BECAUSE IT IS 2017 The Rock is “seriously considering” that run for president. [HuffPost]

STILL NEED A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE? The Watergate lock is headed to auction. [HuffPost]

THE BEST MOVIES OF 2017 You need to see before the year is out. [HuffPost]

THIS MAN HAS BEEN PUTTING UP THE SAME CHRISTMAS LIGHTS FOR 48 YEARS We’d like to know where he bought those, because we are officially impressed. [HuffPost]

HOW TO PREVENT THOSE RUNS AND TEARS IN YOUR TIGHTS Or at least ― how to try to prevent them. Let’s be honest, we struggle. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
