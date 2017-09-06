Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About Hurricane Irma

HURRICANE IRMA MAKES LANDFALL IN BARBUDA Here’s what you need to know about the Category 5 storm that the National Hurricane Center called “potentially catastrophic.” And these stunning videos from space show Irma’s true strength. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SYRIAN FORCES USED CHEMICAL WEAPONS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN TIMES Which includes April's deadly attack on Khan Sheikhoun, U.N. war crimes investigators said Wednesday.

PRO-DACA PROTESTS ERUPT AROUND THE COUNTRY After the Trump administration announced the decision to end Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants. And here's what Republicans are saying about a potential DACA fix.

AS TRUMP KILLS DACA, DREAMERS WORRY FOR THEIR FAMILIES "When Karla Pérez handed over a stack of paperwork including her home address, photographs and her fingerprints to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services five years ago to apply for DACA, she was still living at home with her parents. To gain the ability to work legally under the new program despite being undocumented, Pérez had to make the tough choice to give the Department of Homeland Security not just her own address, but the one for her mom and dad as well."

GLOBAL STOCKS CONTINUE TO DROP Over hurricane, North Korea and interest-rate fears.

HOUSTON FAMILIES FACING RENT PAYMENTS ON FLOODED PROPERTIES "We don't have any money. We don't have anything."

THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE IN DEEP TROUBLE FOR CHEATING After Major League Baseball investigators discovered the team was using an Apple Watch to steal signs from the New York Yankees.