Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About The New Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegations

THE WEINSTEIN ALLEGATIONS NOW INCLUDE RAPE The New Yorker published the stories Tuesday of 13 women who allege harassment, sexual assault and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. NBC originally passed up an opportunity to air the report, which was authored by Ronan Farrow. You can hear the movie mogul on audio admitting to groping a model. Heather Graham, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow also opened up about their own experiences being harassed by Weinstein Tuesday. Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein, her husband of nearly a decade. And Hillary Clinton and the Obamas finally spoke out about the accusations. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

7 NUMBERS THAT PUT THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES IN PERSPECTIVE At least 15 people have been killed. And California evacuees just want to go home ― if they still have one. “Everything that we have is charcoal.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP ASKED CONGRESS FOR A $4.9 BILLION LOAN FOR PUERTO RICO To help the cash-strapped government pay its bills. [Reuters]

U.S. NAVY BLAMES 2 OFFICERS IN USS MCCAIN CRASH WITH MERCHANT SHIP That killed 10 sailors. [Reuters]

MEET THE BERNIE SANDERS SUPPORTER TRYING TO TURN NEBRASKA PURPLE “The downtown Lincoln office is flair’d-out like some kind of political TGI Fridays, its walls festooned with an ennobling collection of campaign posters, portraits of notable bygone Democrats and other political ephemera.” [HuffPost]

TEAM USA MISSES THE WORLD CUP The men’s team will miss it for the first time since 1986. [HuffPost]