Wednesday's Morning Email: What's On The Table As A Government Shutdown Looms

I’m headed to Mississippi for a reporting trip, so the wonderful Ariel Edwards-Levy is stepping in once more to cover Thursday and Friday! Will see you all again Monday.

AS A POTENTIAL SHUTDOWN LOOMS, REPUBLICANS ARE NEGOTIATING WITH THEMSELVES The current proposed plan would “extend government operations for another month, fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years as a lure for Democrats and try to win GOP support by delaying some taxes on health insurance plans.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

EX-CIA OFFICER ARRESTED FOR RETAINING INFORMATION Such as the names and identifies of covert employees and spy recruits. Jerry Chun Shing Lee is suspected in the collapse of the U.S. spy network in China. [Reuters]

STEVE BANNON REPORTEDLY INVOKED EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE And refused to answer congressional questions in the Russia probe, according to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. However, he was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller last week. [HuffPost]

DEMOCRATS SCORE SPECIAL ELECTION UPSET IN WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN STRONGHOLD FOR STATE SENATE SEAT The 10th Senate District went solidly for Trump in 2016. [HuffPost]

22 ATTORNEY GENERALS HAVE SUED THE FCC FOR ENDING NET NEUTRALITY “An open internet ― and the free exchange of ideas it allows ― is critical to our democratic process. The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers ― allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online.” [HuffPost]

‘LITTLE GIRLS DON’T STAY LITTLE FOREVER’ Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was confronted by over a dozen of his victims in court Tuesday. And Chrissy Teigen offered to pay a potential $100,000 fine from USA Gymnastics if McKayla Maroney discussed her abuse at Nassar’s hands. [HuffPost]

WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK DEAD OF APPARENT SUICIDE Tyler Hilinski, 21, was expected to be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. [HuffPost]

HOW THE CALIFORNIA PARENTS ‘HOME-SCHOOLED’ THEIR KIDS ― WHO WERE FOUND IN SHACKLES Education experts argue the lack of home-school oversight needs to change. [HuffPost]