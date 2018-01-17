Wednesday's Morning Email: What's On The Table As A Government Shutdown Looms

TOP STORIES
AS A POTENTIAL SHUTDOWN LOOMS, REPUBLICANS ARE NEGOTIATING WITH THEMSELVES The current proposed plan would “extend government operations for another month, fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years as a lure for Democrats and try to win GOP support by delaying some taxes on health insurance plans.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
EX-CIA OFFICER ARRESTED FOR RETAINING INFORMATION Such as the names and identifies of covert employees and spy recruits. Jerry Chun Shing Lee is suspected in the collapse of the U.S. spy network in China. [Reuters]
STEVE BANNON REPORTEDLY INVOKED EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE And refused to answer congressional questions in the Russia probe, according to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. However, he was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller last week. [HuffPost]
DEMOCRATS SCORE SPECIAL ELECTION UPSET IN WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN STRONGHOLD FOR STATE SENATE SEAT The 10th Senate District went solidly for Trump in 2016. [HuffPost]
22 ATTORNEY GENERALS HAVE SUED THE FCC FOR ENDING NET NEUTRALITY “An open internet ― and the free exchange of ideas it allows ― is critical to our democratic process. The repeal of net neutrality would turn internet service providers into gatekeepers ― allowing them to put profits over consumers while controlling what we see, what we do, and what we say online.” [HuffPost]
‘LITTLE GIRLS DON’T STAY LITTLE FOREVER’ Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was confronted by over a dozen of his victims in court Tuesday. And Chrissy Teigen offered to pay a potential $100,000 fine from USA Gymnastics if McKayla Maroney discussed her abuse at Nassar’s hands. [HuffPost]
WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK DEAD OF APPARENT SUICIDE Tyler Hilinski, 21, was expected to be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. [HuffPost]
HOW THE CALIFORNIA PARENTS ‘HOME-SCHOOLED’ THEIR KIDS ― WHO WERE FOUND IN SHACKLES Education experts argue the lack of home-school oversight needs to change. [HuffPost]
HOW THE WORLD IGNORES THE DISEASES OF POVERTY “Over 1 billion of the world’s poorest people have at least one of these illnesses.” [HuffPost]
EMMA GRAY ON AZIZ ANSARI “If the #MeToo movement is going to last, we need to renegotiate the sexual narratives we’ve long accepted.” [HuffPost]
SELENA GOMEZ’S MOM WARNED HER ABOUT WORKING WITH WOODY ALLEN And says that warning fell on deaf ears. A growing number of stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman, have donated their salaries from the upcoming “A Rainy Day In New York.” [HuffPost]
SERENA WILLIAMS ADDRESSES THE ‘OUTPOURING OF DISCUSSION’ SURROUNDING BLACK WOMEN AND CHILDBIRTH “These aren’t just stories: according to the CDC, black women are over 3 times more likely than White women to die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related causes,” Williams said. “We have a lot of work to do as a nation and I hope my story can inspire a conversation that gets us to close this gap.” [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST Who announced they welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate. [HuffPost]
WHY AMERICAN RESTAURANTS SERVE WATER WITH ICE IN THE WINTER Turns out the whole ice-thing is a strictly American luxury. [HuffPost]
Senators blamed White House hard-liners for the stalling of immigration talks, while Sen. Tom Cotton doubled down on his insistence that Trump did not say “s***hole.”
The Navy is filing negligent homicide charges against officers following the deadly ship collisions.
According to the Pentagon’s new nuclear strategy, nukes can be used to respond to cyberattacks.
A climate denial group protected a former executive who was charged with stalking his colleague, ex-staffers say.
Two-thirds of the National Park Service advisory board members have resigned after Secretary Ryan Zinke’s continuous refusals to meet with them.
What you need to know about the “girther” movement.
This Australian dad was told to wait at home for news about his son, who had gone missing. Instead, he hired the helicopter that found him.
The reason Kiera Knightley doesn’t often appear in contemporary films is a devastating commentary on cultural norms.
New research argues that a quarter of the stillbirths in the U.S. are preventable.
Tiffany Trump serving as a flower girl in Vegas and throwing flower petals out of a Tiffany bag is one of those instances where, if you pitched that as part of a movie script in early 2015, no one would have picked it up for a lack of believability.
Inside the big YouTube shift to review content.
Check out this batch of anti-Valentine’s Day cards that are actually adorable ― also how is that in less than a month? And why is every grocery store hawking roses ALREADY?
Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering reporter Kim Wall on his submarine.
In the ratings war, “The Rachel Maddow Show” just had its best ratings week ― ever.
These photographs of one of America’s last pencil factories are mesmerizing.
Matt Damon finally got it right on sexual harassment.
The casserole you see at every funeral in the South.
Missy Elliott paid an emotional tribute to Aaliyah, who would have been 39 Tuesday.
We’re counting down the days until the “Trading Spaces” reboot debuts in April after this trailer of hijinks.
This tennis player at the Australian Open is just having ZERO lucktrying to peel a bunch of bananas, and we can all relate to having that kind of day.
The seven Netflix shows to watch if you can’t stop watching “Friends” reruns.
No, The New York Times is 0 percent bitter about “The Post.”
The deadliest cat in the world is pretty darn adorable.
