There Is Now Weed Named After Monica Lewinsky

The Women Of Weed

Leah Maurer

If you're into the cannabis industry in Oregon, you know Leah Maurer.<br><br>She's not only a reform activist, she's also a founding member of New Approach Oregon, a group that helped draft and fund Measure 91. The bill, which legalized marijuana possession, passed in November 2014 and was implemented on July 1.<br><br>Maurer and her husband took a risk, moving to Oregon after narcotics agents <a href="http://www.oregonlive.com/mapes/index.ssf/2015/07/how_travis_maurer_went_from_mi.html">busted their growing operation in Missouri</a>. Instead of hiding, they decided to take a central role in the drug's legalization.<br><br>The mother of three plays many roles in the industry: hosting get-togethers to help parents discuss how to talk about weed with their kids (it's "just like alcohol," people); co-chairing the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/1409679366007106/">Portland chapter of Women Grow</a>; and acting as an evangelist and public relations face for the Oregon weed industry. Maurer wants to show that marijuana is not an intimidating thing -- it's a strong business opportunity.<br><br>"Until we had legalization and regulation, this was not possible," she said. "The black market was being dominated by gangs and drug cartels. ... Now with the regulated legalized market it’s an open market, and it’s the best people in business who rise to the top, which completely levels the playing field and allows women to really take the lead."

