12 Spacious Weekend Bags With Shoe Compartments

Travel can be stressful. From booking a flight to one of the best cities for foodies, to finding a cool place to stay other than Airbnb, to mapping out an itinerary, travel is non-stop from arrival to departure. The one thing that shouldn’t complicate your trip? Packing.
Whether you’re deciding to pack light or wear comfy shoes only, finding a bag that can fit not only your clothes but your shoes is challenging. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and found some awesome weekend bags with shoe compartments.
Easily pack for your next trip with these 12 spacious weekend bags with shoe storage:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.