HUFFPOST FINDS
05/16/2018 04:50 pm ET

12 Spacious Weekend Bags With Shoe Compartments

No more shoe squishing.
headshot
By Amanda Pena
g-stockstudio via Getty Images

Travel can be stressful. From booking a flight to one of the best cities for foodies, to finding a cool place to stay other than Airbnb, to mapping out an itinerary, travel is non-stop from arrival to departure. The one thing that shouldn’t complicate your trip? Packing.

Whether you’re deciding to pack light or wear comfy shoes only, finding a bag that can fit not only your clothes but your shoes is challenging. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and found some awesome weekend bags with shoe compartments.

Easily pack for your next trip with these 12 spacious weekend bags with shoe storage:

  • 1 Sole Society Mason Weekend Bag
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sole-society-mason-weekend-bag/3976297?country=US&amp;currency=USD&amp;cm_mmc
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $80.
  • 2 Shacke’s Travel Duffel Express Weekender Bag
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shackes-Travel-Duffel-Express-Weekender/dp/B019X27IDW/ref=br_lf_m_t2ydd8opzmhf9hy_t
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon, $30.
  • 3 Coreal Duffle Bag Sports Gym Travel Luggage Including Shoes Compartment Women & Men
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coreal-Duffle-Luggage-Including-Compartment/dp/B01F4RAQ0C/ref=br_lf_m_t2ydd8opzmhf9
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon, $26.
  • 4 Tommy Bahama 19" Surge Duffle Bag
    Get it on <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2421448?cm_mmc=feeds-_-adlucent-_-connexity-_-pla&amp;utm_sourc
    Zappos
    Get it on Nordstrom Rack, $60.
  • 5 Po Campo Midway Weekender
    Get it on <a href="https://www.ebags.com/hproduct/po-campo/midway-weekender/280763?productid=10323958&amp;cat=sport-specific-
    eBags
    Get it on eBags, $95.
  • 6 Sole Society Canvas Overnight Tote
    Get it on <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sole-society-canvas-overnight-tote/4932063?origin=keywordsearch-personalizeds
    Nordstrom
    Get it on Nordstrom, $75.
  • 7 Sole Society Faux Leather Weekend Bag
    Get it on <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sole-society-faux-leather-weekend-bag/4932111?origin=keywordsearch-personaliz
    Nordstrom
    Get it on Nordstrom, $75.
  • 8 Filson Duffel - Medium
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/filson-duffel-medium-tan/product/8760928/color/20" target="_blank">Zappos</a>, $3
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $395.
  • 9 Herschel Supply Co. Novel
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/herschel-supply-co-novel-shadow-tan/product/7995669/color/745192" target="_blank"
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $85.
  • 10 Tumi Voyageur Breyton Weekender
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/tumi-voyageur-breyton-weekender-marine/product/8977527/color/2043" target="_blank
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $445.
  • 11 Scully Escape Duffel
    Get it on <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/scully-escape-duffel-tan/product/8907631/color/20" target="_blank">Zappos</a>, $3
    Zappos
    Get it on Zappos, $330.
  • 12 TIANS 3-Way Travel Duffel Backpack with Shoe Compartment
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0788MKD2T/ref=sspa_dk_detail_2?amp=&pd_rd_i=B0788MKD2T&pd_rd_r=Q7PKCN7CCAGHQMG9
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon, $49.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Travel Shoppable Travel And Tourism Luggage Packing
12 Spacious Weekend Bags With Shoe Compartments
CONVERSATIONS