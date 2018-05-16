12 Spacious Weekend Bags With Shoe Compartments

Travel can be stressful. From booking a flight to one of the best cities for foodies, to finding a cool place to stay other than Airbnb, to mapping out an itinerary, travel is non-stop from arrival to departure. The one thing that shouldn’t complicate your trip? Packing.

Whether you’re deciding to pack light or wear comfy shoes only, finding a bag that can fit not only your clothes but your shoes is challenging. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and found some awesome weekend bags with shoe compartments.

Easily pack for your next trip with these 12 spacious weekend bags with shoe storage:

1 Sole Society Mason Weekend Bag Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom , $80.

2 Shacke’s Travel Duffel Express Weekender Bag Amazon Get it on Amazon , $30.

3 Coreal Duffle Bag Sports Gym Travel Luggage Including Shoes Compartment Women & Men Amazon Get it on Amazon , $26.

4 Tommy Bahama 19" Surge Duffle Bag Zappos Get it on Nordstrom Rack , $60.

5 Po Campo Midway Weekender eBags Get it on eBags , $95.

6 Sole Society Canvas Overnight Tote Nordstrom Get it on Nordstrom , $75.

7 Sole Society Faux Leather Weekend Bag Nordstrom Get it on Nordstrom , $75.

8 Filson Duffel - Medium Zappos Get it on Zappos , $395.

9 Herschel Supply Co. Novel Zappos Get it on Zappos , $85.

10 Tumi Voyageur Breyton Weekender Zappos Get it on Zappos , $445.

11 Scully Escape Duffel Zappos Get it on Zappos , $330.

12 TIANS 3-Way Travel Duffel Backpack with Shoe Compartment Amazon Get it on Amazon , $49.