Weezer's 'Africa' Video Has Weird Al As Rivers Cuomo In A 'Sweater Song' Parody

No one really expected Weezer to grace us with a cover of Toto’s hit “Africa,” but thanks to one girl on Twitter and a swell of social media support, we got that cover — and a damn good one at that.
On Monday, Weezer released a video for its version of “Africa,” which stars “Weird Al” Yankovic as Weezer lead singer Rivers Cuomo in a parody of the band’s first video, 1994’s “Undone — The Sweater Song.”
With this latest music video, Weezer has made Toto’s “Africa” into something new ― using something old (“The Sweater Song” video), something borrowed (Weird Al and “Africa”) and something blue (the color of the set and the nickname of its self-titled first studio record, which featured “The Sweater Song”).
We’re exhausted to think about what else the group’s members might have up their sleeves. Assuming those sleeves aren’t on sweaters currently coming undone.