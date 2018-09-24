Weezer's 'Africa' Video Has Weird Al As Rivers Cuomo In A 'Sweater Song' Parody

No one really expected Weezer to grace us with a cover of Toto’s hit “Africa,” but thanks to one girl on Twitter and a swell of social media support, we got that cover — and a damn good one at that.

On Monday, Weezer released a video for its version of “Africa,” which stars “Weird Al” Yankovic as Weezer lead singer Rivers Cuomo in a parody of the band’s first video, 1994’s “Undone — The Sweater Song.”

With this latest music video, Weezer has made Toto’s “Africa” into something new ― using something old (“The Sweater Song” video), something borrowed (Weird Al and “Africa”) and something blue (the color of the set and the nickname of its self-titled first studio record, which featured “The Sweater Song”).