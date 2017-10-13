"Weight Loss Journey" Getting You Down? Try This Instead.

For years, I toiled away in a routine to perfect my body that left me feeling hollow and dissatisfied.

I dreaded going to the gym, or hitting the pavement for a run. I deprived myself of the foods that I enjoyed, and I wasn’t getting nearly enough rest or drinking enough water. During this time, my sole focus was the number on the scale. My only metric for success was whether or not I’d hit my weight loss goal.

Nowadays, after two major back surgeries, some tough emotional breakthroughs, and lots of soul searching, I do things very differently. And I’ve never felt better, or been happier with my body. I no longer define the success of my routine based on weight loss. Rather, I am focused on showing my body love, and generating positive feelings through my body-lovin’ routine.

Photo by Nick Suarez

Do you feel like your weight loss routine is running you ragged? It doesn’t have to feel this way! Check out these tips from Law-of-Attraction-coach-meets-Physical Trainer Ginny Gane to create a body-lovin’ routine that lights you up, inside and out!

1. Meditation

“What that really offers is a place and time in our day, in our lives, to balance out and connect with what is really true. We get so lost in the physical world, we just need to balance it out with a little calm, and connection. That’s where true inspiration comes from,” says Ginny.

When it comes to how to meditate?

“Just start,” says Ginny. “I’m a big believer in not forcing the process, so just get started in whatever way that comes easiest to you.”

Whether that means guided meditation, or sitting in silence, or listening to music, just find something that feels attainable to you and get in the habit of sitting in stillness for a few minutes each day, allowing yourself to clear your mind.

2. Scripting

This is a practice where Ginny encourages us to write for a few minutes each day, talking about the things that we want as if they’ve already happened. Kind of like a journal entry that you write, but in character as your future self.

“You could be writing about what it feels like to live in your healthy, fit body you’re working on,” says Ginny. “We’re always thinking in terms of ‘when I get this, I’ll have that.’ Scripting is about practicing the energy of already having it, instead of keeping those things stuck in the future.”

Ginny also recommends to focus on the feelings you’ll have in this future state. So if you’ve been thinking you’re going to feel happier and more fulfilled once you complete a half marathon, you’ll want to write about feeling happy and fulfilled, and how good it feels to have accomplished that goal, in the present when you sit down to script.

3. Affirmations

“We create our reality based on what we believe, and beliefs are created by thinking the same thought over and over and over,” says Ginny. “If we want to have a new belief about our life and our body, we need to start practicing a new thought about it.”

Ginny recommends starting simply, with something like, “I love my body.” Or, “I feel great in my body.”

“Play with a few different ones. These are a tool you can use at any time throughout the day, and use it to redirect when you catch yourself going down a negative spiral of thinking,” says Ginny.

4. Exercise

“I keep it so general on purpose,” Ginny says.

The trick to using exercise to generate positive feelings is to keep your standard for “success” attainable.

“There is logic to making your definition of exercise really attainable, especially when you’re first starting out,” Ginny says.

Too many of us try to go out hard, with an unattainable goal, when we first establish an exercise routine. This is why so many people have trouble sticking with it.

So maybe you make the initial goal to work out for at least 10 minutes a day, or to walk throughout the day. By giving yourself an easy way to define success, you generate more and more positive feelings, which makes it easier to add on and build a more robust consistent routine over time.

“Set yourself up for success!” recommends Ginny.