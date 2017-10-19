Weight Loss Nutrition in 3 Simple Steps!

Here’s the video training that I did. I’ll sum up what the video goes over below it:

Here’s weight loss nutrition summed up in three simple steps:

1. Apply THE sentence to every nutritional choice you make!

What’s THE sentence? “Eat meats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar.” Keep your food organic as often as possible, eat those nuts and seeds raw, keep the glycemic index rating of the fruits you eat between 0–49, and minimize processed foods. If you’re able to apply this sentence to every dietary decision you make, then you’ll be in great shape!

2. Eat ONLY when hungry!

We tend to think we must eat three square meals per day, plus/minus a few snacks in between each meal. Nonsense! If you feel like that’s what you need to do, then your body’s most likely in a state of glucosis, and is not maximizing its energy output most effectively. To learn more about eating the lipolytic way (the way I teach my clients and my group members how to eat), check out both my Food Guide and my Healthy Recipe Book by going to www.weightlossbypete.com/foodguiderecipes.

3. Eat just to satisfy, NOT to stuff your face!

Here in the States, we have one binge-eating holiday each year — And it’s coming up: Thanksgiving! On this holiday, it’s not uncommon for Americans to eat to the point where they have to unbuckle their pants when all is said and done…

If you think about any animal in the wild, then think about whether or not they have food in abundance all of the time. For the most part, they don’t! They have to either graze or hunt when weather conditions are appropriate. There will be days where they feast, but there will also be days where there’s famine. It wasn’t uncommon for our ancestors to fatten up before the winter months (if there was such a thing in their part of the world!), as they knew that food would be scarce once the animals went into hibernation, the weather got colder, and the vegetation wasn’t nearly as abundant as it was during the warmer months.

We’ve been taught to worry so much about calories and portions, that we neglect to realize that we have a great barometer for how much we should be eating: Our bodies! Listen to your body, so that once the hunger pangs, the irritability, and the lack of energy subsides, you’re good to go. You’re not Julius Caesar, so don’t feel the need to eat like him ;-)

Pete Weintraub

