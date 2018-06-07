8 Weighted Blankets For Kids That'll Help Them Sleep Better

If your kid or teen is a troubled sleeper, you might want to consider having them add some weight.

Weighted blankets are one of the latest sleep trends among adults and kids for snagging some extra Zs. They’re exactly what they sound like — blankets that are heavier than your average bedding. But, the science behind how a 25-pound blanket helps you sleep better is anything but snooze worthy.

Most weighted blankets have pellets sewn into pockets of the lining to give them their heft, usually anywhere between 5 to 25 pounds. The blanket’s pressure is evenly distributed across your body, which some research suggests can provide anxiety and stress relief for those with sleep problems

The feeling of a weighted blanket is similar to that of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years in occupational therapy, particularly for kids with autism.

If your kid or teen is suffering from stress, anxiety or insomnia, a weighted blanket could be a natural way to help them sleep better. Just be sure to buy a blanket that’s an appropriate size and weight for them. Experts recommend weighted blankets should weight about 10 percent of your body weight, but be sure to consult your doctor before using one.

Below, we’ve rounded up eight of the best weighted blankets for kids and teens. Take a look to find the right fit:

1 ZonLi Premium Weighted Blanket Amazon Size : 5 lbs to 25 lbs

Price : $70 to $200



This is one of the most inclusive blankets on this list, providing a wide range of sizes, weights and colors. Get it : 5 lbs to 25 lbs: $70 to $200This is one of the most inclusive blankets on this list, providing a wide range of sizes, weights and colors. Get it here

2 CMFRT Weighted Kids Blanket Jet Size : 5 lbs

Price : $90



This weighted blanket includes a duvet with two different fabrics on each side to match your kiddo's mood. One side is made of cotton for those warmer summer months, and the reverse side plush microfiber minky for cooler temperatures. Get it : 5 lbs: $90This weighted blanket includes a duvet with two different fabrics on each side to match your kiddo's mood. One side is made of cotton for those warmer summer months, and the reverse side plush microfiber minky for cooler temperatures. Get it here

3 Quility Premium Weighted Blanket For Kids Amazon Size : 5 lbs to 25 lbs

Price : $80 to $170



Each compression blanket comes with a removable duvet covert for added warmth and easy cleaning. Get it : 5 lbs to 25 lbs: $80 to $170Each compression blanket comes with a removable duvet covert for added warmth and easy cleaning. Get it here

4 Sensory Weighted Universal Blanket Amazon Size : 12 lbs

Price : $160



At 12 lbs, this universal weighted blanket is designed for both kids and adults. It comes in four fun colors, and a soft, dotted breathable fabric that's both breathable and easy to clean. Get it : 12 lbs: $160At 12 lbs, this universal weighted blanket is designed for both kids and adults. It comes in four fun colors, and a soft, dotted breathable fabric that's both breathable and easy to clean. Get it here

5 Platinum Health CALMforter Jet Size : 12 lbs

Price : $180



This 60" by 80" blanket comes in five fun color choices and are made of a minky soft fabric cover which quickly unzips for easy washing. Get it : 12 lbs: $180This 60" by 80" blanket comes in five fun color choices and are made of a minky soft fabric cover which quickly unzips for easy washing. Get it here

6 Brookstone Size : 5 lbs to 25lbs

Price : $130 to $270



This weighted blanket is designed to fit and stay on your body while you sleep. It even has a curved neck cutout that keeps the blanket from bunching up around your face while you sleep. Get it : 5 lbs to 25lbs: $130 to $270This weighted blanket is designed to fit and stay on your body while you sleep. It even has a curved neck cutout that keeps the blanket from bunching up around your face while you sleep. Get it here

7 Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket For Youth And Kids Amazon Size : 7 lbs to 25 lbs

Price : $85



This weighted blanket comes in a variety of weights and sizes, so you're sure to find the right one for yourself or your kiddo. Get it : 7 lbs to 25 lbs: $85This weighted blanket comes in a variety of weights and sizes, so you're sure to find the right one for yourself or your kiddo. Get it here

8 Weighting Comforts Charcoal Weighted Blanket Weighting Comforts Size: 10 lbs to 20 lbs

Price: $200 to $245



Each of these weighted blankets is handmade by a refugee woman in Nashville, Tennessee, using high quality, 100-percent cotton fabric and polyester thread for added strength and durability. Get it : 10 lbs to 20 lbs: $200 to $245Each of these weighted blankets is handmade by a refugee woman in Nashville, Tennessee, using high quality, 100-percent cotton fabric and polyester thread for added strength and durability. Get it here