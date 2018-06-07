HUFFPOST FINDS
06/07/2018 10:07 am ET

8 Weighted Blankets For Kids That'll Help Them Sleep Better

Give your kids the gift of better sleep 😴
By Brittany Nims

If your kid or teen is a troubled sleeper, you might want to consider having them add some weight.

Weighted blankets are one of the latest sleep trends among adults and kids for snagging some extra Zs. They’re exactly what they sound like — blankets that are heavier than your average bedding. But, the science behind how a 25-pound blanket helps you sleep better is anything but snooze worthy.

Most weighted blankets have pellets sewn into pockets of the lining to give them their heft, usually anywhere between 5 to 25 pounds. The blanket’s pressure is evenly distributed across your body, which some research suggests can provide anxiety and stress relief for those with sleep problems

The feeling of a weighted blanket is similar to that of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years in occupational therapy, particularly for kids with autism

If your kid or teen is suffering from stress, anxiety or insomnia, a weighted blanket could be a natural way to help them sleep better. Just be sure to buy a blanket that’s an appropriate size and weight for them. Experts recommend weighted blankets should weight about 10 percent of your body weight, but be sure to consult your doctor before using one.

Below, we’ve rounded up eight of the best weighted blankets for kids and teens. Take a look to find the right fit:

  • 1 ZonLi Premium Weighted Blanket
    Amazon
    Size: 5 lbs to 25 lbs
    Price: $70 to $200

    This is one of the most inclusive blankets on this list, providing a wide range of sizes, weights and colors. Get it here
  • 2 CMFRT Weighted Kids Blanket
    Jet
    Size: 5 lbs
    Price: $90

    This weighted blanket includes a duvet with two different fabrics on each side to match your kiddo's mood. One side is made of cotton for those warmer summer months, and the reverse side plush microfiber minky for cooler temperatures. Get it here
  • 3 Quility Premium Weighted Blanket For Kids
    Amazon
    Size: 5 lbs to 25 lbs
    Price: $80 to $170

    Each compression blanket comes with a removable duvet covert for added warmth and easy cleaning. Get it here.
  • 4 Sensory Weighted Universal Blanket
    Amazon
    Size: 12 lbs
    Price: $160

    At 12 lbs, this universal weighted blanket is designed for both kids and adults. It comes in four fun colors, and a soft, dotted breathable fabric that's both breathable and easy to clean. Get it here
  • 5 Platinum Health CALMforter
    Jet
    Size: 12 lbs
    Price: $180

    This 60" by 80" blanket comes in five fun color choices and are made of a minky soft fabric cover which quickly unzips for easy washing. Get it here
  • 6
    Brookstone
    Size: 5 lbs to 25lbs
    Price: $130 to $270

    This weighted blanket is designed to fit and stay on your body while you sleep. It even has a curved neck cutout that keeps the blanket from bunching up around your face while you sleep. Get it here
  • 7 Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket For Youth And Kids
    Amazon
    Size: 7 lbs to 25 lbs
    Price: $85

    This weighted blanket comes in a variety of weights and sizes, so you're sure to find the right one for yourself or your kiddo. Get it here
  • 8 Weighting Comforts Charcoal Weighted Blanket
    Weighting Comforts
    Size: 10 lbs to 20 lbs
    Price: $200 to $245

    Each of these weighted blankets is handmade by a refugee woman in Nashville, Tennessee, using high quality, 100-percent cotton fabric and polyester thread for added strength and durability. Get it here

