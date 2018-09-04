VINCENZO PINTO via Getty Images The Italian director Luciano Silighini Garagnani wore a T-shirt in support of Harvey Weinstein on the Venice Film Festival red carpet this weekend.

Italian film director Luciano Silighini Garagnani appeared to express support for the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, over the weekend.

On Saturday, ahead of the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Garagnani arrived on the red carpet wearing a T-shirt that said “WEINSTEIN IS INNOCENT” with an image of Weinstein. Garagnani showed off his shirt for the camera as others posed beside him, pointing to the shirt and smiling.

It’s unclear whether the shirt was meant to be a sincere protest in support of Weinstein or some sort of commentary on the film industry as a whole. As Vulture notes, men like Weinstein have allegedly treated the film festival circuit as a “hunting ground” for their victims.