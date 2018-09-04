Italian film director Luciano Silighini Garagnani appeared to express support for the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, over the weekend.
On Saturday, ahead of the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Garagnani arrived on the red carpet wearing a T-shirt that said “WEINSTEIN IS INNOCENT” with an image of Weinstein. Garagnani showed off his shirt for the camera as others posed beside him, pointing to the shirt and smiling.
It’s unclear whether the shirt was meant to be a sincere protest in support of Weinstein or some sort of commentary on the film industry as a whole. As Vulture notes, men like Weinstein have allegedly treated the film festival circuit as a “hunting ground” for their victims.
HuffPost reached out to Garagnani’s company, as well as representatives for The Weinstein Company and Weinstein himself, but did not immediately receive a response.
More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual misconduct, including rape. In May, the movie mogul was indicted on rape charges to which he pleaded not guilty. In July, Weinstein was indicted on more charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.