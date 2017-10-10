Weinstein Redux - The Serial Oppressor & Aggressor Was Already Called Out

The following is re-printed from my blog from over 2 years ago — w/some rewriting. In the piece below, you’ll see that, of all places, Breitbart-dot-f**king-com (under its previous Right but not Nazi-Right editorial control) broke the Weinstein story! Yes, you read that right. Breitbart...Before The New York Times. Before The New Yorker. Before Jessica Chastain, Gwyneth Paltro, Angelina Jolie, and Ashey Judd got their Girl Power on (heroes, all).

Harvey Weinstein Joining The Bill Cosby Club?

I once heard this said by comedian Adam Corolla — who looks like the kid that would sit in the back of the classroom making fart noises, then, shaking his head in disbelief, point to the girl next to him. (Which is why I like the guy.) Harvey Weinstein looks like the trying-too-hard-to-be-polite doorman at a dingy, run-down hotel in NYC. You know ‘im, the guy most likely to fondle the young Chinese food delivery girl first chance he gets.I'm not saying he has done such things, mind you.

But a young model is saying it.The lady in question went to the police to report an incident, of a sexual predatory nature, in which Weinstein touched her quite inappropriately. Oh yeah, and did I mention she's just 22? Weinstein is in his two-hundred-and-sixties. Nope. Sorry, that’s his weight at 5-feet 2-inches tall. He’s in his mid-sixties. (Had he been invited to play in her victory garden, more power to him...but, clearly, it's power that's the problem -- he was in no way invited.)Who is this woman? She is a model by the name of Fialala Volare. Or Kalalal Maleficentia. Sheena Estonia?

It doesn’t matter. Why? Not because she doesn’t matter, but because people are solely interested in the salacious details, and the “Who?” only matters if it was someone famous. And, even then, the public determines if that fame holds value.

(For proof, look at the Cosby Scandal. About 50 women accused him, and media attention focused on one model — she was the celeb of the bunch. [Personally, I’m still waiting for Lisa Bonet, her sudden disappearance from Cos’ ‘80s series and unnecessary spin-off, not to mention her shying away from publicity for years, says an awful lot in my opinion.])

You're more interested in the juicy facts about Weinstein and where/when/how much he groped the pretty girl. And who can blame you? I mean, we can all picture it...As a matter of fact, Breitbart.com made it super-easy.As if to further support my point, here's a screen cap of the story from Breitbart’s page back in 2015:

Before the Breitbart site focused on total Alt-Right analingus, it was merely a distant trashy cousin to Fox News.

First, I made both images black and white — it actually helps to up the exploitation factor.

Next, I brought the two images together to ensure that, separately, Breitbart was properly Stoking Outrage Subliminally.

Photof**ked — $459.00 suggested retail

The result is pretty clear. I mean, you can see how the image choice of Weinstein perfectly matches the choice of the model’s pose, yes? You understand that this is exploiting both her and the scandal as they, Breitbart, report on a story that is very likely 100% true and has, as we now know, beaten major outlets like the Times to the punch by 2 years. But none of that makes such a trashy approach OK. It’d be like if The New York Times used this as an image:

Weinstein: Caught Red-Handed.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Breitbart.com is completely justified. Weinstein is scum (er, allegedly). Gross, awful scum (kinda allegedly). Really, he's just a horrific, disgusting, awful man who may have even admitted to what he did, and I cannot begin to imagine how many dozens of non-Cosby victims he groped. Not-so-allegedly.

Choosing the nearly bared upper-bod image of the model and placing it side by side with a Weinstein image with his hands in some odd positioning -- and just at the right alignment with her breasts -- well, the idea that our eyes should fill in the blanks is pretty clear. So now the question becomes: Who's sleazier, Weinstein or the editors of Breitbart.com? Too tough to call.For Right Wing news, Weinstein’s small penis and over-played power-assault is gold — they haven’t been this happy since the Sony e-mail hack, where it was revealed that Sony Chief Amy Pascal squat-peed in the faces of gay black boy scouts in Detroit who wanted nothing more than health care coverage and three healthy meals a day per the DHS Food Assistance program (Vampires! suckling on the teat of the government!). Er, if I’m remembering correctly.Yes, that would've been quite the get for them.

But the sole reason this hasn’t been big news in MSM before, the reason Variety (who posted literally several articles a day about the non-story that was the Sony e-mail hack) and The Hollywood Reporter (who has more recently turned to being a Click-Bait site) haven’t broken this story? Well, duh — they haven’t tried.

A former Times reporter, now here in 2015 working for The Wrap, and apparently relegated to making stories out of living in L.A. — fires, droughts, earthquakes, and locusts aside, I can’t imagine what there is to write about — has written about a Weinstein story of hers getting killed in 2004. The Times has replied, insisting she hadn’t much of a story. Perhaps true, but breaking the biggest entertainment news story of the century should’ve been higher on the to-do list.

According to The Wrap reporter, the Times received a visit from Weinstein back in the day. According to this online reporter, it turns out The Old Gray Lady was also taking it from Weinstein, from behind — and in the wallet.