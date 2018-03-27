'Weird Al' Yankovic's First-Ever Guitar Solo Was Al-solutely Flawless

“Weird Al” Yankovic briefly traded his accordion for a guitar at the Apollo Theater in New York on Friday night. And while no one would call the parody king a one-note player, that’s exactly what he was for his live debut with the instrument.

During a cover of Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl,” Yankovic broke out the guitar to play the solo: a single note, repeated over and over again.

Check it out in the clip above.