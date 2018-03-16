'Weird Al' Yankovic Just Made History In The Weirdest Way Possible

“Weird Al” Yankovic just made digital music history.

His newest song, “The Hamilton Polka,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Digital Track Sales chart and at No. 23 on the Digital Song Sales chart, which counts every genre.

Upon hearing the news, Yankovic asked:

Thanks! I wonder, is this the first time a polka song has landed on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart? https://t.co/6z291ds3H4 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 13, 2018

Billboard said yes. The tune is the first-ever polka to crack the Digital Song Sales chart in its 14-year history.

“Polka music, a Bohemian dance genre popularized in Eastern Europe in the 19th century, rarely makes a splash on Billboard’s charts,” Billboard noted. “In fact, Yankovic is almost surely the only artist to land any polka songs on our charts in decades.”

The song had 17,000 paid downloads and 1.2 million U.S. streams, Billboard reported.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a close personal friend of Al, sent his congratulations:

Yes.

Congratulations, my friend...history has its eyes on you! https://t.co/EtJoQvWzlN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2018

Miranda has extra reason to be happy. In addition to being a hit for Yankovic, the song also boosted sales of the “Hamilton” soundtrack to an eight-month high, Billboard noted.