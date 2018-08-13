'Weird Al' Yankovic To Get Star On Hollywood Boulevard (But Not Trump's)

Things are getting weird on Hollywood Boulevard later this month, but that’s a good thing.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the entity behind the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced on Monday that “Weird Al” Yankovic will be getting his own star on Aug. 27.
Yankovic’s star will be located at 6914 Hollywood Blvd., right across the street from the Chinese Theatre, but some fans had a suggestion for a better location: replacing Donald Trump’s star, which was recently vandalized.
... Only to have reality hit them hard in the face.
While others came up with conspiracy theories about how Yankovic’s star came to pass.
Some fans had thoughts about how others might react.
Wishful thinking aside, a representative for the Hollywood Walk of Fame told HuffPost there are no plans to remove or replace Trump’s star.
The West Hollywood City Council recently approved a resolution urging Trump’s star be removed permanently due to the president’s divisive rhetoric. However, since the star is not actually located in West Hollywood, the resolution is merely advisory.