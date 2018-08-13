'Weird Al' Yankovic To Get Star On Hollywood Boulevard (But Not Trump's)

Things are getting weird on Hollywood Boulevard later this month, but that’s a good thing.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the entity behind the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced on Monday that “Weird Al” Yankovic will be getting his own star on Aug. 27.

Yankovic’s star will be located at 6914 Hollywood Blvd., right across the street from the Chinese Theatre, but some fans had a suggestion for a better location: replacing Donald Trump’s star, which was recently vandalized.

...please tell me you're replacing Trump's star. Because if so that would be AMAZING. — Michael Maris 🎮 (@Ed_The_Robot) August 13, 2018

... Only to have reality hit them hard in the face.

Okay, so I looked it up, and it turns out your're not.



But hey! Congrats, man! — Michael Maris 🎮 (@Ed_The_Robot) August 13, 2018

I'd give him Trump's spot. 2 birds one stone type deal. — Shaun Cooper (@Clawfilmfella) August 13, 2018

While others came up with conspiracy theories about how Yankovic’s star came to pass.

Does this have anything to do with a vacancy that was recently created? Hmmmm. Maybe now we know who did it. ;-) — John Quirk (@JohnQPS122) August 13, 2018

Some fans had thoughts about how others might react.

I bet no one will destroy that one with a sledgehammer! Congratulations, Al, well-deserved to be sure. — Crescendo Cove (@CrescendoCove) August 13, 2018

Wishful thinking aside, a representative for the Hollywood Walk of Fame told HuffPost there are no plans to remove or replace Trump’s star.