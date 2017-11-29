WEIRD NEWS
These Weird Christmas Gifts Will Make The Holidays Hilarious

You'll be the star of your next white elephant party.
By David Moye

These are weird times we live in, so the Christmas gifts you give should reflect that.

That’s why HuffPost Weird News is here. We’ve not only combed the world looking for the strangest gifts, but we’ve blow-dried it and even put in a little gel to keep it in place. (You want weird gifts, you have to deal with weird metaphors.)

Whether it’s an Borat-style reindeer mankini, a triceratops taco holder or a statue of Donald Trump tweeting on his toilet, there’s something for every level of weirdness.

Oh, and if you’re looking for ugly Christmas sweaters, check out our guide on those here.

  • Christmas Tree Costume
    WonderCostumes.com
    For some people, ugly Christmas sweaters aren't enough to express their enjoyment of the holiday season. So here's a Christmas tree costume. Of course, an intervention might be more helpful. It's a Christmas cry for help!

  • Pillow Hat
    TheApolloBox.com
    The best inventions solve a problem people never knew existed. The Pillow Hat helps people who are tired of their pillow slipping out from under their head or, I suppose, who are prone to fainting spells.
  • Rudolph Mankini
    3Wishes.com
    This mankini is the perfect gift for people who think the animated classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" didn't go far enough in depicting the romance between Rudolph and Clarice.
  • Upside-Down Christmas Tree
    Bellacorcom
    You may be a tree traditionalist, but, frankly, the design of this artificial upside-down tree is better suited toward showing off ornaments where the human eye will see them best. Take that, nature!
  • Inflatable Humping Reindeer
    UglyChristmasSweater.com
    Who knew giant inflatables could be so educational about the mating habits of reindeer? I suggest you have the "facts of life" conversation with your kids before you inflate this.

  • Freak Show Hat
    MeetIdea.com
    Normal ski masks are so, ugh, normal. This one's a little freaky for sure. Even freakier is the request on the website on how to use the product: "Wear it [at] a fancy dressing ball or a wild party," but "don't use it as a terrorist."
  • Weed Earrings
    Tictail.com
    Although the baggies only contain oregano, these weed earrings are the perfect gift for the budding entrepreneur in states where marijuana is legal.
  • Licki Brush
    PDXPetDesign.com
    Sure, brushing your cat is a great bonding ritual, but nothing says loving like a good tonguing. The unfortunately named Licki Brush allows you to groom your cat's fur the way nature intended: with a giant piece of floppy rubber.
  • Shotsticks
    ShotSticks.com/
    Doing shots is a great holiday tradition, but even if you start them at the same time, not everyone finishes at once. The Shotstick avoids that serious time management problem by making everyone take their shot from a single plank that holds up to six shot glasses at once. Yes, it gets messy. What's your point?
  • Toilet Donald
    ToiletDonald.com
    Imagine waking up at 3 a.m. and seeing this Toilet Donald statue angrily tweeting about some imagined slight. Oh, sorry. That's a nightmare.
  • Triceratops Taco Holder
    UncommonGoodscom
    It is a generally accepted truth that tacos taste better when eaten off the back of a triceratops. Actually, that's not generally accepted at all, but no one can turn down a taco from a dinosaur, right?

  • Zappa Costume And Box Set
    David Moye/HuffPost
    Sure, Frank Zappa made great music, but he also makes for a great costume. This Zappa costume and mask can make for interesting role-playing on New Year's Eve. Even better, it comes with a thumb drive featuring six complete concert performances from 1977. Zappa fans might squawk that we're burying the lede by focusing on the costume and not the concerts, but, hey, it's weird gift guide, not a great music guide.
  • Trump Toaster And Impeach Jam
    TrumpIsToastorg/
    Looking for a gift for the person still feeling burned by the 2016 election? Want something special for the person who thinks Trump is toast in 2020? This Trump toaster burns the face of The Donald on one side of bread, with "You're Fired!" on the other. The product's website also sells "Impeach Jam."
  • Praying Mantis Angel
    Curious Cryptid Curios
    This praying mantis statue definitely offers a new angle on angels. If the recipient looks at you incredulously (a good possibility), just look beatifically at the sky and say, "the Lord does work in strange and mysterious ways."
  • Fish Sandals
    tictail.com
    Fish sandals. Two words you never realized sounded so good together until you read them just now.
  • Experience Tube
    ExperienceTube.com
    Sometimes, you just want a one-on-one conversation with another person, but can't find any privacy. The Experience Tube makes that possible: Each person tucks their head into the tube. Trust me: No one will come near you when you're wearing this.
  • Fake News Necklace
    Adornia.com
    The most annoying phrase of the year is now a lariat necklace. This lovely piece of jewelry looks sharp whether you're combing conspiracy websites looking for proof that Pizzagate really happened (it didn't) or need something stylish to wear to the Trump rally.
  • Star Trek Next Generation Tiki Mugs
    ThinkGeekcom
    This collection of tiki mugs -- modeled on the mugs of various characters from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" -- is perfect for the person who loves foofy drinks and '90s sci-fi. As Jean-Luc Picard might say: "Make it so ... alcoholic."
  • Sorting Hat
    BoxLunch.com
    Even a Muggle will appreciate this sorting hat straight from the Harry Potter books. Appreciate it enough to wear it out in public? Can't have everything.
  • Die Hard Christmas
    InsightEditions.com
    Everyone with half a brain and a lot of firearms know that "Die Hard" is the greatest Christmas movie ever. This novelization takes the film's basic plot and puts it into a "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" rhyme scheme. Try reading this to the kids on Christmas Eve and blowing their minds.
  • Naughty Toy Soldier Costume
    3Wishes.com
    I honestly can't tell if this is supposed to be a sexy toy soldier or a sexy version of "The Nutcracker." Could be both.
  • Baby Got Back Gift Wrapping
    www.getgiftrap.com
    Gift wrap is a crucial part of the holiday gifting experience, but, sadly, most wrapping paper doesn't show any respect for old school rap classics like "Baby Got Back," "O.P.P." or "Whoomp! There It Is." Finally, someone got it right: Each sheet of paper includes the complete lyrics to a classic rap song.


    www.getgiftrap.com
  • The Mombag
    TheMombag.net
    If the fanny pack must come back, let it be in a design that celebrates a mom's stretch marks. The Mombag can hold all of life's essentials while celebrating motherhood's effect on the body.
  • 'Game of Thrones' Tree Topper
    GorillaGoodies.com
    Stars on trees are so 2016. This "Game of Thrones" tree topper, complete with fire-breathing dragon, is the best way to let your family know that winter (and Christmas) is coming.
  • Singing Pasta Timer
    ViatexProducts.com
    Figuring out whether pasta is ready is one of life's hassles, requiring a person to repeatedly pick spaghetti out of a boiling pot and fling it against a wall. Wouldn't it better to have a singing piece of plastic to let you know? Please don't answer that. I can't hear you anyway.
  • Walking Dead Lucille Bat
    BoxLunch.com
    At Christmas, we take time to remember important virtues like peace, love and goodwill towards others. But just remember, a zombie attack could destroy all that in a second, so keep this Walking Dead Lucille Bat nearby (just in case).
  • Santa Flask
    http://partyflaskscom/
    Putting up stockings on Christmas Eve might be a tradition in your house, but these boot-shaped party flasks are a lot more utilitarian.
  • Red Solo Cup Tree Ornament
    OrnamentShop.com
    Christmas ornaments should reflect something about the owner. Having a red Solo cup hanging on the tree is a way to always remember those times you can't remember drinking too much.
  • Talking Donald Trump Statue
    OurFriendlyForest.com
    Just what everyone wants for Christmas: A Donald Trump doll that spouts 17 of the trademark phrases he repeats at all of his rallies. Give this to a Trump supporter at your own risk, because they will keep pushing the button in order to push your buttons.
  • Gorilla Gnome Statue
    Kovot.com
    Most gnome statues are cute, but lack drama and excitement. That's not the case with this one, thanks to the presence of a giant gorilla about to tear them to shreds. Maybe a little less drama?

