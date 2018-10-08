WEIRD NEWS
This Year's Weird Halloween Costumes Range From Outrageous To Awkward

The new trend is costumes so awkward and strange that the wearer becomes cool just for having the guts to wear it.
By David Moye

Halloween is the one night of the year where it really is possible to show off heretofore hidden aspects of your personality.

In years past, that often meant wearing costumes that really pushed the boundaries of good taste.

Although that will always appeal to a certain percentage of the population ― and is reflected in the guide below ― this year’s trend seems to be costumes that are so awkward and strange that the wearer becomes cool just for having the guts to wear it.

How else would you explain that “sexy” ostrich costume? 

  • Corn Dog
    For some people, this <a href="https://www.halloweencostumes.com/adult-corndog-costume.html" target="_blank">corn dog costume
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    For some people, this corn dog costume will really cut the mustard. Even better: No one will make any sexual innuendos to the person who wears it. Not at all.
  • Hide The Sausage
    Definition of eternal optimist: The person who wears a <a href="https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/adult/mens/humor/adul
    SpiritHalloween.com
    Definition of eternal optimist: The person who wears a "Hide the Sausage" costume to a Halloween party expecting to find love.
  • Ostrich
    OK, this <a href="https://www.halloweencostumes.com/ostrich-adult-costume.html" target="_blank">ostrich get-up</a> is a reall
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    OK, this ostrich get-up is a really ridiculous costume, but the right person can pull it off. However, actually taking it off presents challenges. But that's the price of Halloween glory, right?
  • Toucan Sam
    A person who dresses up as <a href="https://www.halloweencostumes.com/adult-toucan-sam-costume.html" target="_blank">Toucan S
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    A person who dresses up as Toucan Sam for Halloween may be following their nose, but are they using their head? Remains to be seen. A female friend is turning this costume into a #MeToucan, but, honestly, you do that at your own risk.
  • Box Of Wine
    At some point in your life, you will be forced to attend a Halloween party at a time when you're just not in the mood to have
    SpiritHalloween.com
    At some point in your life, you will be forced to attend a Halloween party at a time when you're just not in the mood to have fun. What can you do? This box of wine costume is perfect. First, it's bitter so people will see you're pissed about something. Second, it's bulky so people can't come too close. Third, it references alcohol so people will know where your head's really at.
  • Sexy Raccoon
    It seems strange that the raccoon is one animal that hasn't been sexualized at Halloween. The mask-like markings around the e
    WonderCostumes.com
    It seems strange that the raccoon is one animal that hasn't been sexualized at Halloween. The mask-like markings around the eyes make it a natural. Want to be a sexy raccoon? Go for it! However, people will be watching to see how often you wash your hands.
  • Upside-Down Costume
    If your goal is to creep people out, here's your <a href="https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/adult/mens/humor/adult-upsi
    SpiritHalloween.com
    If your goal is to creep people out, here's your costume. Be prepared. Your arms are going to get very tired very quickly. But the looks you get may be worth it. We said MAY!
  • Naughty Fidget Spinner
    Want everyone to stare at your crotch? Take <a href="https://www.wondercostumes.com/naughty-fidget-spinner-costume.html" targ
    WonderCostumes.com
    Want everyone to stare at your crotch? Take this costume for a spin!
  • Bob Ross Painting
    Wear this <a href="https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/adult/mens/humor/bob-ross-painting-costume-firefly/pc/682/c/683/sc
    SpiritHalloween.com
    Wear this Bob Ross Painting costume and you will be the subject of a lot of pictures yourself. No wonder those happy little clouds are so happy.
  • Pint Of Beer
    Honestly, the&nbsp;person who wears <a href="https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/adult/mens/humor/adult-pint-glass-beer-c
    SpiritHalloween.com
    Honestly, the person who wears this costume probably wants to do only the bare minimum to get into the Halloween party and straight to the keg. On the other hand, if you're at a noisy club, it will definitely make ordering easier.
  • Sexy Pac-Man Ghost
    A lot of people would be game to hook up with someone dressed as <a href="https://www.3wishes.com/sexy-costumes/hippie-retro-
    3Wishes.com
    A lot of people would be game to hook up with someone dressed as a Pac-Man ghost. Fine, but those same folks are likely to make jokes about eating. Just a warning.
  • My Pen Is Huge
    I really don't need a caption here. Seems the person likely to wear <a href="https://www.wondercostumes.com/big-blue-pen-cost
    WonderCostumes.com
    I really don't need a caption here. Seems the person likely to wear this costume has probably already clicked the link as soon as they saw the photo.
  • Crab Costume
    Before you shell out money for this <a href="https://www.halloweencostumes.com/mens-crab-costume.html" target="_blank">crab c
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    Before you shell out money for this crab costume, take note that those claws may make it difficult to grip your Solo cup. Plus, you probably need a strong stomach for "oh, why so crabby" comments.
  • Sexy She-Hulk
    Yes, women can be strong and sexy -- and what better way to show that off than by dressing up as the <a href="https://www.3wi
    3Wishes.com
    Yes, women can be strong and sexy -- and what better way to show that off than by dressing up as the She-Hulk? Now's the time to do it -- before they make a movie about her and it becomes trendy.
