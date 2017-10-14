Weird New York City Street Photography With A Cheap Digital Camera

I photographed Coney Island early on in my time with the Harinezumi camera. That work, published in book length, is all in color - highly saturated, vibrant color. Yet, over the past several years, I also made the odd monochrome photograph with the Harinezumi as well. Not enough of them ever materialized for a full-length monograph, but enough did collect to publish them here as a collection in this article.

Michael Ernest Sweet

The Harinezumi is an interesting camera. For those of you that are not familiar with this little Japanese “cult status” toy camera, you can read all about it here. Essentially, this camera is a little piece of plastic with an incredibly cheap 3MP photo chip stuck in it. There is nothing to adjust, you just point and click. Even the shutter lag is horrible with a full second or more elapsing after you press the shutter. For these reasons, and many more, the camera is a little serendipity box of sorts. In other words, it works on luck. You shoot and shoot and then see what you got!

Despite those limitations, and this haphazard way of working in the streets, it can be incredibly liberating to work with such a simple and unassuming camera. Not only does this little plastic gem allow you to remain very discreet (most people don’t even see it, let alone know that it is a camera), it also allows you to focus only on your creative vision - there are no technical distractions. None. It may be this reason, and this reason alone, that I keep returning to this camera time and time again.

It should be noted, however, that after one becomes familiar enough with a camera it becomes possible to force it into submission. By this I mean, I eventually came to know what the camera would give me in a particular situation - what it would produce if I did this or that in terms of operating it. In this way, I eventually pressed beyond the space of pure chance, the game of simple luck. Indeed, I eventually came to be able to demand a certain look from the camera and it, more often than not, delivered.

In some ways, this camera takes an ordinary street scene and adds a kind of cinematic quality. In the photograph above, the blur, along with the seemingly masked man, combine to produce what almost looks like a still from an action film - James Bond, maybe? Yet, there is nothing special about the scene here at all. These are two men merely walking down the sidewalk in Midtown under one of those iconic New York City scaffoldings. In other words, the Harinezumi did all the work. Granted, I had to know the camera and how to get it to produce in this way. I guess in the end, really, it is a partnership between me and a highly creative and predictably unpredictable camera. It is certainly a partnership I came to love over time.

Street photography is difficult because it all looks the same. The only thing that makes some street photography better than others is the name on the photograph. Many will quibble with this point and that’s fair. Yet, I stand by my statement. Many people make photographs as good as William Eggleston (Carl Corey, for example - indeed he might be better) or as good as Joel Meyerowitz (say, Laura Fontaine, maybe) but toil in obscurity because they do not enjoy the fame that Eggleston and Meyerowitz enjoy. So it goes. My point here is that in this climate I’ve often wanted a break - to get away from the rat race of it all - and in these moments I would turn to my Harinezumi. Later I would take refuge in the disposable camera, but that’s a story for another day.

In the end, this work is not pretty. It may not even be all that innovative or good. None of that is really the point. The point is that the work was born of my freedom on the street with a tiny little piece of plastic. The work came from almost nothing, really. The files are small, so small the photos cannot be edited or manipulated in any way - what you see is what I got direct from the camera and I like it that way. The photographs here will likely not be the ones I ultimately leave on the massive heap of photographs from my age, but rather they are photos I return to time and again to relive those great moments of simple creativity on the sidewalks on New York City. Some of the best moments I’ve enjoyed over the years with a camera have been those captured here. Enjoy!

