Welcome Home, Yusuf Cat Stevens

Last week, in the midst of an unexpected October heat wave, I sat with my head resting against the window of a stuffy, non-air-conditioned bus as it rattled through the barren Moroccan landscape. Dirt and dust blew from under the bus tires and floated back to the side of the narrow asphalt road that cut through the desert like a slender black snake slithering under the overwhelming sun. Small beads of sweat formed on my forehead, and I wiped them with the sleeve of my light cotton shirt before resting my head back on the window – trying unsuccessfully to sleep for part of the three-hour journey west of Marrakech.

I had arrived in Morocco from the United States only two days earlier – and had done very little research on where to go and what to do in the distant country. I knew only that I wanted to travel alone and be as much of a stranger as one can be in the digital age. The 100-degree temperatures inland quickly led me to the coast – and on this particular morning, I set out for Essaouira, a small fishing town on North Africa’s Atlantic coast. The bus made stops along its route, never gaining enough momentum to lull me into a deep sleep. But, when the bus began making frequent turns through roundabouts and the rocky desert was replaced by rows of palm trees, I could sense the ocean was near and could feel the thick saltwater air catching on my skin. Within minutes, we had arrived at the bus depot – a block away from miles of beaches hugging the shore.

It may have been the chipping paint on the blue and white buildings of the town’s squares and shops – or it could have been the musicians playing their acoustic guitars and harmonicas in the streets, or the painters who lined their canvasses along the beach – but as I walked that block to the ocean, I sensed the bus had dropped me back in 1975. A peacefulness – a quiet solitude – hung over the city. It was a tranquility that seemed foreign in its separation from current events that are both so real and ubiquitous in the world. I pulled out my iPod and instinctively flipped to a robust collection of Cat Stevens. Admittedly, it had been years since I listened to Cat Stevens with any regularity – but I always kept his music readily available, for the comfort and reassurance it provided often in the most unlikely circumstances. And in that moment, on a beach 5,300 miles from home, Cat Stevens returned to me at once as if he were walking right beside me.

I revisited those old songs and the old memories that flooded along with them: I thought back on my parents reading Teaser and the Firecat to me as a small child before bedtime. I laughed at the image of stumbling through “Wild World” on guitar with my ten-year old fingers barely able to grasp the neck of the guitar. I smiled a nostalgic grin remembering the first time I watched Harold and Maude in middle school with my older, cooler high school friends. Then there was the Christmas Eve when my family listened to Tea for the Tillerman for the two-hour ride home from my aunt and uncle’s because it was the only music we could all agree on – my GenX brother and I, then fully immersed in our ‘90s angst, our baby boomer parents and our 85 year-old Greatest Generation grandmother. After all those years and all those memories, the music still offered the same message: be kind, appreciate life and embrace introspective self-exploration.

By the time I reached the center of Essaouira, I had listened to those old songs twice over and was left with an incessant – compulsive – need to find new Cat Stevens music. In the years since he went into the shadows of the music industry, I had tried to listen to the few Yusuf Islam albums he released. While I could always appreciate the musicality of them, I found myself unable to connect with the songs as I had in the past. But, I was ready to try again – I had to try again! When I found a wifi hotspot, I was surprised to learn that on October 6th, Yusuf – now Yusuf/Cat Stevens – had released his latest album, The Laughing Apple. Knowing nothing of the album, I downloaded it in a coffee shop and set back out to walk through the town and listen.

The songs on The Laughing Apple played as a modern, seasoned, sophisticated continuation of earlier Cat Stevens songs. The album, full of the gentle melodies and poignant lyrics familiar to longtime Cat Stevens fans, should not overshadow the significance that these are songs from an older musician. The once youthful ingénue has been replaced by a wise voice with the perspective of someone who has lived a complicated and private life. At the core of The Laughing Apple is what Yusuf/Cat Stevens always does best – he tells tales of life: a grandfather’s love for his grandson, the intimacy and loneliness of death, and assuming individual and collective responsibility in an increasingly polarized world. And throughout all the tales is a search for spirituality that can make sense of the senseless.