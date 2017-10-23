Welcome to Rockville kicks off the "World’s Loudest Month 2018" with Foo Fighters & More

Foo Fighters lead the bill for Welcome To Rockville 2018, as Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience grows to three days -- April 27, 28 & 29 – at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, FL. Look for the full lineup for the eighth annual edition of Welcome To Rockville to be announced Monday, November 6.

“Next year’s Rockville promises to be the biggest rock weekend Florida has ever seen, and Foo Fighters are only the beginning,” says festival producer and creator Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “I can’t wait to announce the full lineup for 2018.”

VIP and General Admission tickets for Welcome To Rockville will be available Thursday, October 26 at 10:00 AM EDT through Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 AM EDT via the Capital One presale.

The full festival lineup will be revealed, and the general onsale for Welcome To Rockville tickets, hotel and VIP packages begins, Monday, November 6 at 12:00 PM EDT. Visit http://www.welcometorockvillefestival.com for full details.

In the 22 years since the 1995 release of Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee have grown into the last great American arena/stadium rock band, won 11 Grammy Awards, sold 25 million records and spawned anthems like “This Is A Call," “Everlong," "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "Learn To Fly," "All My Life,” “Times Like These," "Best Of You," "The Pretender," “Walk,” “These Days,” “Something From Nothing" and more. Released September 15, 2017, Concrete and Gold is Foo Fighters’ ninth album and second to hit #1 in the U.S. Its world domination has included #1 debuts in more than a dozen countries.

Foo Fighters (Welcome To Rockville) Foo Fighters/ Danny Wimmer Presents

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, a producer of some of the biggest rock festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Chicago Open Air, Bourbon & Beyond, Rock Allegiance, Northern Invasion and more.

For more information on Welcome To Rockville, visit:

Website: www.WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/welcometorockville

Twitter: @RockvilleFest