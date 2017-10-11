“Attention: Burned Out High Achievers Who Know There is A Better, More Effective Way Than “The Grind” of High Performance.

What if there was a way to be EVEN MORE PRODUCTIVE, while working less…?

To have even more clarity, fulfillment, to clear mental RAM, to integrate your experiences, and the have ability to Slow Down, be Deliberate, and have Certainty?” — Matthew Cooke

I’d like to introduce you to Matthew Cooke. I was delighted to discover how aligned the work Matthew does is with the embodied and grounded deep soul work I do with people. I immediately felt the resonance, synergy, and core level alignment.

Matthew is one of the ten superstars I featured in a recent article ‘The Magic Of Authenticity In Biz: 10 Male Entrepreneurs Who Are Crushing It + Changing The Paradigm’. He’s become a friend and respected colleague who is an all around badass heart-centered entrepreneur.

He is crushing it in the coaching world by helping people move away from the traditional unbalanced “masculine” driven hustle, which leads to exhaustion, burn out, and often misery. Instead, he teaches how to practically and powerfully embrace and embody more ease and flow and movement towards greater performance and purpose.

The Supreme Performance Academy is about coming back to yourself, and to your biology.

It’s not a bypass “hack” but rather something that gets you back to your core and brings you back to place of inner connection. I’ll let Matthew tell you all about it...

Welcome to the Supreme Performance Academy

“Studying Neuroscience and movement for over 10 years, and working for a self-development start-up, from 2009-2014, I interviewed over 500 of the world’s thought-leaders ranging in topics of mindfulness and spirituality, to health + fitness, to productivity, to conscious business.

Over that time I gleaned 100’s of Top-10’s and ways to Optimize my life. After 1000’s of hours of conversation, the #1 thing I learned was to slow down and find CLARITY. To cut through the clutter, and find myself.

What brain science studies reveal

Numerous Brain Science Studies show us, TIME AFTER TIME, that slowing down and Reclaiming your Energy, is the KEY to Producing More, while “Grinding” Less.

In fact, every second, your nervous system takes in 12 million stimuli, while your conscious brain can only process 40 bits. There’s so many answers and so much wisdom you're leaving on the table…

With the rise of technology, we rise up into our minds, and forget about our earthly bodies. Come home to yourself. On earth.

A new way to step up your game

Forget the pump ‘em up YOU-RA-RA, squeeze every second of every day with productivity culture. The Overly-"Grinding" High Performance Culture is Bull Shit! It’s about pumping you up with stimulants and living on the edge…when did we get so addicted to dopamine hits and adrenaline that we stopping listening to our natural rhythms and primal nature?

It’s slowly killing you…

Pay attention

If you’re:

-Addicted to optimizing every week/day/minute.

-Constantly listening to your favorite mentor/gurus for their latest hacks.

-Using stimulants

-Have adrenal fatigue.

-Have Chronic pain in your hips, shoulders and spine.

-Need to Pump yourself up for “peak states”.

-Feel Chronically Fatigued.

-Have a Decreased sex drive.

-Live with Brain fog.

-Troubled with Anxiety

-Deep down, you feel inadequate, wanting the edge, because you're not smart enough, funny enough, strong enough, fast enough.

What’s that costing you?

Is that worth it for the money you’re bringing in? Or the lack of REAL relationships, including the one with yourself, and your body? Or the fulfillment you're losing each day, looking towards some day that will never come?

There’s definitely another way of High Performance. WITHOUT ALL THE SIDE EFFECTS.

A winning solution

Over the past 10 years, I’ve created a proven system to get your life and energy back, while getting shit done, making the numbers and making an impact without having to do it in the Overly-“Grinding” way.

If you want more solutions, rather than problems, then The Supreme Performance Academy is what you’ve been looking for.

In the Academy you’ll be gaining tools and resources to strip away all of the clutter in your life, and working with more clarity, precision, and flow so you can spend more time with your loved ones, your body, in meditation, journaling, spa-ing...

Clarity on demand

My clients get what they call “clarity on demand” when they use the tools and resources in The Supreme Performance Academy. We’ll train your nervous system to gain immediate access to your unconscious genius, where all the answers are. All of my clients see immediate and MASSIVE breakthroughs in their business, relationships, and bodies.”

If This Is Resonating To Your Core

Matthew is opening the doors to The Supreme Performance Academy beginning October 30th, 2017.

It’s a 6 module Online Masterclass, where you will EXPLODE your Personal Power, Fulfillment and Productivity, so you can LIVE more of your life.

If you’re tired of being tired, and trying to do it with everyone else’s methodology....

