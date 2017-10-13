Welcome To The Watch Tower: That Hashtag Show's New DC Aftershow

The CW’s DC TV Universe has returned to our TV screens this week. And my good friends at That Hashtag Show have an awesome stream that they are doing: The Watch Tower. Hosted by Sarah, Erni, and Daniel, their new stream replaces their old stream, The Flash Point. But fear not, this is probably going to be an amazing stream because Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, and Arrow are all being talked about in this stream.

Last night luckily Arrow came back for season 6, Supergirl returned Monday for season 3, The Flash returned on Tuesday for season 4 , and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow also returned on Tuesday for season 3. The DC Universe on the CW is probably my favorite TV Universe ever, because the shows are so interconnected with each other. And this year’s big 4 episode crossover has already been announced.

My good buddy Carlos did inform me that Crisis on Earth-X was the name of the crossover this year. And it’s spanning 2 nights and across 4 shows and episodes. And Barry and Iris are getting married during it as well.

Now the other big thing that will be talked about next month during this stream will the new Justice League movie. This movie is said to be one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the fall, and I’m hopeful that it won’t be a fail.