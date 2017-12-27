Welcome To The Winter Wedding Trousseau of 2017 And Find Your Bridal Piece

A wedding is the most celebrated event of every individual’s life. It’s the union of love, dreams, hopes and families in great spirit and morale. But the path leading to the successful completion of the D-day, especially if it falls on winter, is both tedious and lots of chaos. Right from deciding the venue, the menu, the guest list to the wedding outfits, we struggle to balance our choice between what we want, what is reasonable and what we can have.

Although we might not have a say in most of those mind-boggling choices, we could definitely narrow down your options for the wedding outfits. And with winter fast approaching, don’t let the season be a spoiler of your choices.

With so many seasonal dress options swarming the fashion market, the doors of winter wedding trousseau has broadened. Being Indians, we like an authentic touch to our outfit and yet would like to keep it trendy and upbeat. So understanding this pulse of the soon-to-brides, we have put together few thoughts-

Pastels for Pre-wedding Festivities

Don’t steal the thunder before the big day by opting for bright and lively hues for the pre-wedding celebrations. Instead, let the pastels take the light and add a glow to your bridal look.

Go Indo-western and opt for a long gown that will keep you warm, elegant and chic. A soft olive green, full sleeved gown or a peach pink gown with a shimmering bodice can spark up anyone’s style. Don’t overburden yourself with heavy jewelry and let the outfit speak for the grandeur.

A gray and cream jacket lehenga outfit could also be endearing and glamorous.

Statement Dress for Cocktail Party / Sangeet

Raising the toast and dancing your way away definitely means a comfortable yet classic outfit. What better than to club a long, handcrafted perfectly fit jacket with straight fit pants. Add extravagant pieces of earrings and marvel the onlookers.

Wishful Velvets for The Royal Wedding

Velvets seem old-fashioned and off the trend but believe us when we say that velvets surely add richness and drama to the style. This trend is picking up great speed and is the most sought-after choice for winter weddings.

If you aren’t conservative about red being the color of your wedding outfit, try out a midnight blue lehenga beautifully embroidered to the finest details.

But if red is your color, go for the layering styles. A red velvet long kurta over a rich creamy lehenga is worth every dime. Or opt for a long flowing red gown and top it off with a heavily embellished velvet jacket that swings along.

Shirts and Skirts

Shine bright like a jewel on each and every festivity of your wedding while keeping yourself warm and well covered. The crop top and lehengas might freeze you out on a cold chilly day and hence it would be great to swap it for a crisp full-sleeved shirt.

Anti-fit styles have seeped into even the wedding diaries. An easy breezy bell-sleeved top coupled with a heavy brocade lehenga could add trend, comfort, and royalty to your look.

Florals For Reception

Heavily embellished floral gown in red or emerald green could be your pick for the post-wedding event like reception. It adds a bright, cheery vibe to the bride while keeping the grand royal look intact. Check out what one of most loved celebrities wore for her reception and get the kind of inspiration you are looking for.

Ruffles and Drapes

Chic and romantic are ruffles and drapes. The layered look, the body-fitting drapes keep you both warm and beautiful. Give yourself a fairytale style by dressing up doll-like in bodycon ruffle outfits.

Bold Metallic

Lastly, we would like to bring to your notice, bold and brilliant metallic. Add shine and sparkle to your look with the metallic finishing of the outfits.

