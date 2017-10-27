Wellness within the culture of medicine is the third level of our framework. Western medicine has its own set of customs, traditions and values that are learned early in the course of medical training. The value of sound scientific methods, the importance placed on logic and reason, and the significance of professional integrity are examples. Hard work, sacrifice and commitment are also included. Unhealthy values include harsh judgment, shame, a sense of superiority, and perfection. When examining physician wellness at the cultural level, we must also address discrimination within medicine. Overt racism, misogyny, ageism and discrimination based upon sexual orientation are everyday occurrences and affect everyone within the culture of medicine. It’s difficult to experience wellness at the same time as discrimination.