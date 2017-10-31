Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV Dressed As The Statue Of Liberty

How YOU doin’? No, seriously, how is Wendy Williams doing?

The talk show host fainted during a costume contest segment for her Halloween-themed show on Tuesday.

Dressed in a sparkling Statue of Liberty getup, Williams began to slur her words as she announced the contest winners and wobbled backward before dropping to the floor without warning.

Then the show immediately cut to black, as the audience members screamed with concern and crew members rushed to her side.

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

After a lengthy commercial break, Williams regained consciousness and explained her fall, finishing the show without further issues.

“That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out,” she told the audience. “I am a champ, and I am back.”

Following the show, Williams released a statement on her official Twitter account thanking fans for their support.

If there’s anything captures 2017 in a nutshell, it’s Williams dressed as Lady Liberty fainting on live TV.