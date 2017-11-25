FOOD & DRINK
Wendy's Deliciously Trolls McDonald's Over Botched Black Friday Tweet

This was yummy.
By Lee Moran

Wendy’s has dished it out to rival fast-food chain McDonald’s over its busted Black Friday tweet.

On Friday, the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account went viral for all the wrong reasons when it shared this unfinished message online:

Oops!

McDonald’s may have thought it had rescued the situation with the following self-deprecating post:

But Wendy’s didn’t care and went for the jugular as it referenced reports that McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken:

Ouch!

McDonald’s is yet to respond, but fellow tweeters appear to be enjoying the beef between the two companies:

