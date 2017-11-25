Wendy's Deliciously Trolls McDonald's Over Botched Black Friday Tweet

Wendy’s has dished it out to rival fast-food chain McDonald’s over its busted Black Friday tweet.

On Friday, the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account went viral for all the wrong reasons when it shared this unfinished message online:

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Oops!

McDonald’s may have thought it had rescued the situation with the following self-deprecating post:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

But Wendy’s didn’t care and went for the jugular as it referenced reports that McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken:

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Ouch!

McDonald’s is yet to respond, but fellow tweeters appear to be enjoying the beef between the two companies:

i want to be best friends with whoever runs this account lmao — 🎄 probably hailey 🎄 (@heck_scheid) November 24, 2017

Whoever runs this Twitter account, you’re doing amazing sweetie — Vivian (@incantatricks) November 24, 2017

Wendy’s so petty 😂😂. I love it! pic.twitter.com/1kpvwYtFeS — Jessica Lorel (@Jessy_Lo_) November 24, 2017

Wendys tweets is all the reason we need to keep net neutrality — thanks! i hate it (@deviatiing) November 24, 2017