Wendy's Deliciously Trolls McDonald's Over Botched Black Friday Tweet

Wendy’s has dished it out to rival fast-food chain McDonald’s over its busted Black Friday tweet.
On Friday, the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account went viral for all the wrong reasons when it shared this unfinished message online:
Oops!
McDonald’s may have thought it had rescued the situation with the following self-deprecating post:
But Wendy’s didn’t care and went for the jugular as it referenced reports that McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken:
Ouch!
McDonald’s is yet to respond, but fellow tweeters appear to be enjoying the beef between the two companies: