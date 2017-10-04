Wendy's Twitter Beef With Wingstop Devolves Into Epic Rap Battle

Does it seem to you like Wendy’s social media department goes around Twitter looking for fights with other fast food chains?

Maybe so, but who can argue with their trolling when it turns into such delightful social media snark.

The company’s latest Twitter beef started Monday morning when the chicken wing chain Wingstop posted a tweet paraphrasing a verse from Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.”

Gamestop, Wingstop.

Copped a new game for the ❌📦

Saucin' and tossin' our wings in a pot, pot.

We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

That led Wendy’s to quote Kendrick Lamar as a warning.

Sit down, be humble. 😉 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop struck back, turning Wendy’s slogan into a dare.

Be there. Done that.



Bring something fresh... not frozen. 😉 https://t.co/xi81olVFgP — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wendy’s was up to the task.

Fresh, never frozen since 69

Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line

Grabbed a couple wings now you're trying to fly

But nothing gets 'em dipping like a Frosty and fry

😘 https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop brought the heat.

A frosty and a fry?

Giiiirl bye.



Wingstop flavor bringin' all the cravers!

They eat us now and save you for later. ✌🏽 https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

But Wendy’s struck back harder.

Please

They eat us now, they eat us later

Adding up our Wins on a calculator



You're a laughless clown, or a king that's throneless

Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop returned the verbal volley.

Add 'em up, add 'em up.

Ain't nothin' like Wingstop ranch in a cup.

Not here to throw shade, just spittin' some heat.

🍔/🍗 nah, that's weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wendy’s showed it was playing for keeps.

Wings flying high but it's time to run

Cuz we're serving up bars on a warm toasted bun



We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes

So it's nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop attempted to shut the door.

You tried it... you really did.

Who'd you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?

It's closing time and we're leaving frozen beef behind. 👋🏽 https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Then Wendy’s offered this mic drop:

We know why the chicken crossed the road

But you crossed the boss and straight got told



We had some fun, but yeah we're through

Gift wrapping this L to send home with you https://t.co/UPc2vFsoh3 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017