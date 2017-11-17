We're Better Together.

Running a small business is hard. Running a small business with a very-specific, not always understood or widely accepted niche, can be really hard.

One might expect the potential target market for boudoir photography to be extremely small.

In reality, boudoir photography is experiencing demand like never before. In fact, not since the rise in popularity of high-school senior portraits about fifteen years ago, has the photography industry seen such an upward trajectory in demand, for such a specialized craft.

Maya Angelou said it well: “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

As boudoir photographers, our job is to provide an unforgettable client experience, subsequently infusing a little skip in their step once they see the results - aka- their final images.

So how do such specialized professionals, often the most introverted creatives on earth, who work alone much of the time- stay on top of industry trends, techniques, client-relationship-building, and proper posing for all body-types, stay relevant and make MONEY?

Jennifer Tallerico's Aqua Beth Claire, by Jennifer Tallerico’s Aqua

Most industries have networking conventions, often-times including those dreaded “team building exercises” or round-table brainstorming sessions, and classes you have to take for yearly certification requirements.

Comically described as “total snore-fests,” they’re usually in large, cold convention centers - under fluorescent lighting, with sub-par snacks, and if you’re lucky - you might score a free bottle of water and sneak out a half-hour early unnoticed.

Thankfully, for boudoir photography, there’s the Association of International Boudoir Photographers, or AIBP. A global, online membership community comprised of the best boudoir photographers on six continents. The members often tout AIBP for being the avenue by which they “found their people.” Each other.

Every year, an annual retreat is held where boudoir photography artists come together and stay in an interesting location where creative juices flow, and networking, is replaced with “rejuvenating inspiration.” Surrounded by like-minded passionate members of the association, the retreat attendees can’t wait to partake in the hands-on classes and learn from the experienced instructors. Every year the content is refreshed, new instructors are selected and the subjects are different. With a main requirement of the community in general, and especially of these retreats, Egos are checked at the door, and life-long friendships are cultivated.

Retreat attendees vary slightly each year, but what always remains the same - is the end result for each of them: The excitement to return home is not because the event is a time-suck. Members cannot wait to get get back in order to implement the newest techniques, try out a new pricing structure or even experiment with a totally different style from what they were currently marketing in their studios. They cannot wait to load their images they captured at the retreat, use new post-processing tricks, share with the masses online, update their portfolios, and even cherish new images of themselves. We don’t see each other as competition, rather, we come together to make the niche more solid, more respected, and the result is the data-solid rise in consumer appetite for boudoir.

AIBP’s third annual retreat in Miami, Florida just wrapped up. The location: Two beautiful mansions in Miami, with natural light pouring in, hugging every corner of the shooting spaces, where the artists were completely uninhibited to practice on models, or one-another, in order to enhance their client-experiences when they return to their home state or country.

John Popovski, Luxury Rentals, Miami The two homes we used for our retreat.

This year’s roster included attendees from Canada, all over the United States, and even Brazil; Just like the previous retreats, it was like a reunion of best friends, a sort of Summer Camp for creative adults who have been waiting for this moment all year.

The class topics this year: “Shooting Males” by Jen Swedhin, “Couple’s Boudoir” by Petra Herrmann, and “Mastering Video” by Michael Sasser.

Kara Marie Boudoir Class, by Kara Marie Boudoir

In yesterday’s interview with one of our past-and-highly-requested-again instructors, Kara Marie, she shared her thoughts on the retreat this year, where she came as an attendee.

Her thoughts are profound - only surpassed in splendor by her images.

“For me, the annual retreat is about reigniting creativity, when the every day ins-and-outs of having a full-time boudoir studio can surprisingly be monotonous. I always arrive back to work with new techniques and the drive to try something from a perspective I hadn’t considered before. This retreat, I chose to only photograph photographers with the goal of showing my colleagues something that they deliver to their clients everyday, but don’t often get to experience themselves. Meet Zach Damberger. A young artist responsible for the design of AIBP’s PHILOSOPHIE boudoir magazine, a genuine soul who, I learned, had never been professionally photographed before. I wanted to photograph him in a way that would make him feel like a rockstar. I was going for “Musician album cover” and - mission accomplished.

Kara Marie Boudoir Zach Damberger, by Kara Marie Boudoir

“I also photographed fellow photographer Cate Scaglione in the way that I see her , and in a way that showcased her naturally. No overdone makeup, no crazy wardrobe, no over-the-top posing. Simple, natural, beautiful. My ultimate goal, as always, was to take the best photo of herself she’d ever seen. I think we accomplished it based on her reaction.”

Kara Marie Boudoir Cate Scaglione, by Kara Marie Boudoir

“Then there was Tyler Austin. Tyler is a brilliant photographer in his own right who was recruited to do the male modeling for the retreat. I waited until he was done being posed and practiced-on by other photographers, and then I whisked him away to another set: the pool. I wanted him to be able to let his guard down, to not have so many lenses on him at once, to be able to take a few minutes with him to take the best photo he’d ever seen of himself. When I sent him my favorite shot, his response was: “As a guy, it’s hard to say 'damn I love that picture of me!'...but when you see the best picture you’ve ever seen of yourself, all that goes away and you get a feeling of strength and security like never before.” Perfect example that boudoir is for everybody, men and women! Thank you Kara Marie” Again. Mission accomplished.

Kara Marie Boudoir Tyler Austin, by Kara Marie Boudoir

“THIS is why I love what I do. This is why I love photographing boudoir photographers everywhere. I love helping them to really believe and experience all of the things that we preach to our clients every day.”

The depth and breadth of talent in AIBP is immeasurable and the relationships cultivated are unparalleled. While the 2018 retreat is already being planned, and the sights are set for Colorado... details are yet to be announced.

Maya Angelou was right. And so was H.E. Luccock, in that “No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.”

AIBP was founded because of the need for a boudoir-focused community to learn from and support one-another, with an underlying goodness in all communication, sharing, and learning. And as each year passes, and with yet another retreat under our belt, it definitely seems -