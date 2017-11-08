We're Living In 2017, While Amazon Is In 1984

Since the 2015 release of the Amazon Echo, many people have expressed concerns about privacy and have refused to purchase the device out of fear that they would be spied on. However, millions of other people welcomed them into their homes with open arms. With the success of the Echo, Amazon’s only logical move was to launch Amazon Key, and set up cameras and a lock that their delivery people can open when you are not home. Sounds pretty awesome right? But since not everyone would want strangers having access to their homes, I came up with a few ideas for promotions Amazon could do to convince people that it’s perfectly fine to have a company set up cameras in your home and give strangers access.