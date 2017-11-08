We're Living In 2017, While Amazon Is In 1984

Since the 2015 release of the Amazon Echo, many people have expressed concerns about privacy and have refused to purchase the device out of fear that they would be spied on. However, millions of other people welcomed them into their homes with open arms. With the success of the Echo, Amazon’s only logical move was to launch Amazon Key, and set up cameras and a lock that their delivery people can open when you are not home. Sounds pretty awesome right? But since not everyone would want strangers having access to their homes, I came up with a few ideas for promotions Amazon could do to convince people that it’s perfectly fine to have a company set up cameras in your home and give strangers access.
- They could give away a free copy of 1984 when you sign up for Amazon Key.
- Maybe offer a new service that lets them come in and check under your bed for monsters while you sleep.
- Free toilet cams to make sure there are no health issues detected in your feces.
- They could set up body scanners outside your door to make sure you are wearing clean underwear and send your mother an alert if you are not.
- How about a TV remote locator service? They can send someone over to rifle through your couch and other personal belongings while you take a nap.
- Possibly set up a van outside your house with an Amazon employee with binoculars watching to make sure your kids are safe outside.
What a wonderful time we live in. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next!
