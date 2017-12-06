PureWow, Contributor
12/06/2017 02:14 pm ET Updated Dec 06, 2017

Hogwarts Great Hall-approved decorations? Check. Harry Potter movie marathon playing in the background? Check. You’ve got everything ready for the most spectacular holiday party ever, except... those paper plates are really killing your vibe

THINKGEEK

Enter the new Harry Potter-themed dishware from ThinkGeek. At $100, the 16-piece set comes with four complete place settings (dinner plate, salad plate, bowl and cup) with each of the Hogwarts house crests that are essential for the HP-obsessed witch or wizard. 

We’re Obsessed With This Magical New Harry Potter Dishware
