The 'West Side Story' Remake Already Seems More Authentic Than The Original

“We all had the same color makeup, it was a very different time,” she recalled. “I remember saying to the makeup man one day ― because it was like putting mud on my face, it was really dark and I’m a fairly fair Hispanic ― and I said to the makeup man one day, ‘My God! Why do we all have to be the same color? Puerto Ricans are French and Spanish.’ And it’s true, we are very many different colors. We’re Taino Indian; we are black, some of us.”

“And the makeup man actually said to me, ‘What? Are you a racist?’” she added. “I was so flabbergasted that I couldn’t come back with an answer.”