The 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer Shows Us The Hosts Are Done Playing

The official trailer for the second season of “Westworld” arrived on Thursday, backed by a haunting rendition of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

The wild west theme park where you can live out all your greatest (and worst) fantasies was a chaotic bloodbath at the end of Season One. Many of the bots, or “hosts,” in the park came to realize they were being forced to entertain the degenerate whims of high-paying human visitors.

When we left off, host Maeve, played by Thandie Newton, nearly escapes the park but stays to find her daughter. Ed Harris’ “Man in Black” character was, as many fans predicted, revealed to be Jimmi Simpson’s character William as an older man. And Westworld’s original host, Dolores Abernathy, played by Evan Rachel Wood, killed the park’s co-creator, played by Anthony Hopkins, as she continued to dig into the meaning of her own, very messed up existence.

By the looks of this trailer, we’re going to see more of “Shogun World,” hinted at in last season’s finale, and possibly the real world outside of the park.