A Bag Of Wet Socks Is Apparently Living In The White House Press Briefing Room

A mysterious bag of socks ― of an unknown degree of dampness ― has been reportedly wandering around the White House press briefing room.

Saagar Enjeti, whose Twitter handle is @esaagar, is a White House correspondent for The Daily Caller, and he tweeted an image of the socks on May 17.

The socks appeared dirty and enclosed in a plastic baggy.

SPOTTED in the White House briefing room. A bag of wet socks pic.twitter.com/uyN3O8mrSn — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 17, 2018

Five days later, Enjeti was back in the briefing room and shared another snapshot of the socks. While the location of the socks in the room had shifted the second time around, they remained sealed what appeared to be the original bag.

UPDATE: The bag of wet socks are STILL in the White House briefing room pic.twitter.com/gPAVMhUIah — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 22, 2018

Enjeti’s third spotting of the socks came a full week after the first, on May 24. The formerly “wet” socks were reportedly now “crusty.”

UPDATE #2: The formerly wet bag of socks in the White House briefing room has become crusty and moved approximately two inches in the last 2 days pic.twitter.com/RMU3yQuFIx — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 24, 2018

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the sock saga.

Social media, however, has offered all the comments about the socks:

Maybe it's just me, but why don't instead of making jokes about the bag one of you reach down, pick the bag up, and dispose of them in the garbage. It's what reasonable adults would do. — James Hicks (@Jhic709365) May 24, 2018

I don’t know why but this is extraordinarily interesting to me. Please keep us updated. I want answers about these socks dammit. pic.twitter.com/PIOBzwF2rx — JD Hornski (@JDHornski) May 24, 2018

Best news narrative in D.C. https://t.co/GVF9TQrt0i — Robert Donachie (@RJDonachie3) May 24, 2018

Is it leaking? — JP Clauson (@LafayetteJP) May 18, 2018

The swamp couldn’t be more literal — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 22, 2018

Please get to the bottom of this. The American people have the right to know. https://t.co/w5DBDefTm8 — Amy 🐘 (@WaltzingMtilda) May 23, 2018

I am so invested in this now. I can't wait to see what they have planned for Ep. 3 https://t.co/5Uz7qbOugm — RatioHunter (@TheRatioHunter) May 24, 2018

Enjeti told HuffPost via a Twitter direct message he had “absolutely no clue” who the socks belonged to, but that he did notice them on a day when it was pouring rain ― which would likely explain the wetness.

He also told us that “nobody who sits or stands around that area” of the briefing room “has any idea either” of where the socks came from.

“I’m not at the White House today because POTUS is traveling, but I will check on them Monday and tweet an update,” said Enjeti.