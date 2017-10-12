We’ve raised $1M

Today, we’re announcing our seed round of $1M for Unity.

Co-founders Patrick Ip and Jacobo Lumbreras came together to merge their talents in advertising and AI to create Unity. Jacobo was leading a team of engineers specialized in enterprise HR automation at Yoi. Patrick worked at Google, leading a team in charge of business retention for the Adwords product, focused on SMBs.

The problem today is that most business find digital marketing either too complicated or too expensive. The assumption that Google made (the same one that our competition makes) is that by building the best tools, businesses can make the best advertising decisions for themselves. We found this assumption to not be true. Businesses need a simple and cost-effective way to produce marketing and advertising results, and we’re building a product that delivers on this front.

Unity takes advantage of the trending field of influencer marketing. Influencer marketing has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to market your business online, with results showing that they can be 10x-12x more effective than Google Ads or Facebook Ads.

The platform has over 70,000 influencers and has been used by brands like Rip Van, the snack food company that has a cult following in San Francisco and has gained a national presence after their waffle snack product launched in all 12,000 Starbucks locations in the US and Canada. When a brand like Rip Van comes to Unity, they simply fill out a short questionnaire, and then are automatically matched with relevant influencers. Advertisers do not need to manually search for influencers or make lists; Unity takes care of everything in the background by matching them with the best influencers and negotiating on their behalf. All an advertiser needs to do is approve the content they like best.

“We were impressed by how seamless and quickly the influencer matching process was conducted,” said Rip, Founder at Rip Van. “But even more important to us was how authentic the campaigns felt. The system matched us with influencers who crafted posts that felt true to our brand as well as their followers.”

Unity allows businesses to be automatically matched with influencers, guarantees traffic, and starts at $200.