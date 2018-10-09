Woman Calls 911 As Whales Swim Near Boat In Dramatic Video

When a woman on a family boating trip on Washington State’s Puget Sound realized she was getting mighty close to several humpback whales, she got nervous.

So she called 911.

Darren Lucianna, who is related to the woman who called the emergency line, filmed the encounter and posted it to Facebook, where it has since gone viral.

“I’m out in Puget Sound and there’s three gray whales and I’m afraid we might get flipped over and I’m really scared,” the woman can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher.

"Even Black whales can’t catch a break from Beckys calling the cops on them."- Asha Noor 😂😂😂 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 8, 2018

Black whales 🐳 🐋 was like, “officer we was frying fish 🐠 🐟 ~ they came up in they’ boat 🚣‍♀️ 🚢 like we couldn’t be here”l 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ ~ this’ where we always cookout” — Norm ✊🏾 Resists 🍊🦇💩🤡 (@NW_StayDet) October 9, 2018

You couldn't quite hear it, but she said, "They're not armed as far as I can see, but they DO have fins...!" — JP Shalvey ❌ (@JPShalvey1) October 9, 2018

However, the woman was not a “whalist.” Indy100.com pointed out that at the end of the video, she explains that she wanted to alert the police in case something bad happened so they would know where to find them.