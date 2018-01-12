What A Shithole...

Enough is enough! The Republicans have lost their minds supporting this administration. How much more must we endure? We’ve been tortured enough already by the divisive, racist rhetoric coming out of the White House:

‘Kneeling sons of bitches,‘ referring to black NFL players

‘Shithole countries,’ referring to Haiti and Africa

‘Pocahontas,’ referring to Elizabeth Warren in a ceremony honoring Native Americans

‘Grabbing pussies,’ referring to women

‘Fine people on both sides,’ referring to white supremacist who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia

‘Get them out of here’ referring to a black college student being pushed over 30 times at a political rally.

Ban on Muslim countries

‘They’re rapists,’ referring to Hispanic men

I’m sure there’s more, but I’ll stop there.

It’s shameful that 50 years after Martin Luther King was assassinated, African Americans have to endure, clearly, racist rhetoric, coming out of this Republican administration, over and over again, while pundits refuse to call it what it is.

There is nothing to debate. Anyone who refuses to call out this racist rhetoric is a racist themselves and needs to be called such. America is full of decent people, but we’re all being pulled into a “shithole” by racist Republican politicians and pundits, who refuse to speak the truth.