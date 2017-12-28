What All The Articles on Presentation Skills Aren't Telling You

How To Really Take Your Presentation To The Next Level

Search the internet and you are at no loss for articles on presentation skills. The problem is that most of them give you advice that looks good on paper, but won’t really help you deliver a presentation that actually convinces someone to do what you say. Here’s what most of those articles aren’t telling you.

Stop Giving Presentations, and Start Having Conversations

Nobody wants to be told what to do. They don’t want to be talked at or performed to. They don’t want your hands held in an unrealistic pose. They don’t want a fake smile or a practiced gesture. They don’t want you stiff and proper. If you want to really influence them, they need to see the real you (at your best) - relaxed and comfortable. Have a conversation with them. This allows them to connect with you on an emotional level, and that is the key to true influence.

Write the Way You Talk, Not the Way You Read

Many of us, when preparing a presentation or speech, tend to set the pen to paper and write the way it is intended to be read. Then we wonder why it’s so hard to memorize. Because we wrote it the way someone would read it, not the way someone would say it. Write the way you talk. If you wouldn’t normally use that word in a relaxed conversation, don’t use it in the presentation. Your presentation should feel as natural as a conversation between friends.

Let the STORY Do the Work

Most people tend to shoot straight to facts in a presentation. “Here’s what you need to know” is never an effective form of persuasion. Connection is emotional and data doesn’t have the ability to connect emotionally. Story is the real life application of your data. Story is what connects AND persuades, while letting the listener come to their own conclusion instead of you telling them what they need to do. Tell the story, then let your data drive it home.

Show Me Why This Matters To You Personally

Most people giving presentations tend to forget that the first thing they are selling is themselves to the audience. The audience must like you, trust you, believe you, and feel like they know you, before you have earned your way into true impact. Show me why this information means so much to you personally. How did it help your life? How did you learn this truth the hard way? The more you personally connect to what you’re selling me, the more I will connect.

Show Me Why I Should Care

Most presentations focus on the brand and its features. To truly connect, you need to connect what you’re selling to the audience and their specific pains and desires. We don’t sell a product, or a brand, or an idea - we sell the story of what it means to the buyer and the transformation in their life.

If you focus on these fundamental principles of a presentation, then it won’t really matter how you hold your hands, where you stand, or whether you have enough vocal variety. In short, focus on the bigger picture, and the smaller things will just fall into place. Presentations are like conversations. You have conversations every day. You’re quite good at it. So stop giving presentations and start having strategic conversations. It’s a whole lot easier and more effective.

Just watching Kelly Swanson speak is like attending a masterclass in storytelling. Participating in her program is like getting a master's degree. Kelly not only teaches you how to craft a compelling, entertaining and relevant story, she also explains how to deliver it powerfully—with humor, emotion, effective timing and pacing, etc. I walked away from the workshop with a significantly better keynote, one that allowed me to make a stronger connection with my audiences. I recommend her for anyone who wants to become a better, more successful, and higher-earning speaker!

KEITH HARMEYER Partner, SmartStorming.com President-Elect FL Speakers Association

Kelly Swanson isn’t just one of the best storytellers in NSA (National Speakers Association), she is an artistic genius; a story-crafter par excellence. She understands how to take apart a story and put it back together so that when you deliver it your audience is right with you every step of the way. She is generous of spirit, authentic, funny, and a delight to work with.