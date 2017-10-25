What are Net Carbs vs. Total Carbs?

It’s a cool, cloudy day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I’ll be heading to my final client appointment of the day, and then to my final regular season softball games tonight. While I was able to catch up on some sleep, I’m still pretty tired, and tonight’s games certainly aren’t going to help me fall asleep at a reasonable hour :-p. Throw in the fact that tomorrow night I’ll be presenting as coordinator of the Fitness and Nutrition divisions of a soon-to-be-opening Wellness Center in my area, and you can bet my mind will be racing a bit as my head hits the pillow.

Not to worry — Once the lights go on and it’s show time, I always bring my A Game ;-)

Now then, last night I did a group training for my eight week Holiday Jump Start Program reviewing Phase 2 of my nutrition program. When my clients and my group members work with me, they’ll go through three phases of nutrition over the course of their weight loss journeys: Phase 1) 80/20, Phase 2) Clean It Up!, and Phase 3) If It Fits Your Macros (IIFYM).

Getting back, my group members are starting Phase 2 this week, and after a short 10–15 minute overview of the week’s topic, I take their questions. One of the questions was the following:

This particular group member had won a contest with me that resulted in a Strategy Call, and she felt confident enough to start Phase 3 ahead of 'the class.' In my Food Guide, I provide the following macronutrient breakdowns in Phase 3, but have added a twist in recent months:

Obviously, getting your macros down to 0–10% Carbs is extremely difficult, and isn’t really sustainable. This phase of nutrition is for folks on the last leg of their weight loss journeys, in hopes of getting them to their goal weight a little faster in a healthy way. I’ve since added a bit in the Food Guide about doing one of two things in Phase 3 when it comes to your daily carb intake:

1) Stay within the 0–10% daily range, or

2) Aim to ingest 50–75 NET Carbs each day.

So, what are Net Carbs vs. Total Carbs? Simply put, Total Carbs are just that: Your Total Carb intake, measured in grams, on any given day. The reason I care more so about Net Carbs than Total Carbs is because Total Carbs don’t account for Fiber. Fiber, which is consumed when eating healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, helps to delay the release of a food’s sugar content into the blood, assisting your pancreas in that it doesn’t have to release quite so much insulin all in one shot in order to regulate the blood sugar spike you’ll incur when ingesting the fructose (fruit sugar) found in these types of foods. Other types of foods have fiber, as well, FYI — I’m just giving an example of where you’ll find fiber! :-p

Net Carbs are simply calculated by subtracting Total Carbs from your Fiber intake. If you use a nutrition tracking app like MyFitnessPal, then you’ll usually see Fiber listed right under Total Carbs like so:

Ketogenic diets often prescribe a diet of 25 Net Carbs or LOWER, but I figured I’d give my clients a little bit of wiggle room here. I do emphasize, however, that the closer they can get to 50 Net Carbs per day, the better the results they’ll see!

So, there you have it: The difference between Net and Total Carbs. Who’d a thunk it would’ve been that simple?

