What Are Puns? Examples of Funny Puns and Bad Puns.

Have you ever heard the term “pun”? Maybe yes or no. Puns or paronomasia are meant to play on words with humorous manner, puns are usually two different words spelt identically to deliver two or more meanings at the same time, as we denoted before with a funny manner, an example of pun, “What do we call an alligator in a vest? Investigator” or “Why does the Norwegian navy have barcodes on their ships? So when they come back to port they can Scandinavian”. Puns are not meant to offend and they are not racist, puns are the best kind of humor so far according to many comedians and websites.

Puns are really clever and amusing way of learning as well because through puns you can acquire a language especially the English language, it's the foremost language that produces most of the puns whether on the Internet or on the reality. The top ten funniest puns of all time are provided by Punsville and they are right below:

10- What kind of cats like to go bowling? Alley cats!

9- What does a sheep say after you stole its wool? Sheariously!

8- The person who invented the door knock won the No-bell prize.

7- I wasn’t originally going to get a brain transplant, but then I changed my mind.

6- How did I escape Iraq? Iran.

5- If Apple made a car, would it have Windows?

4- How does Moses make his tea?Hebrews it.

3- Why is a bad cup of coffee the end of a marriage? Because it’s GROUNDS for divorce!

2- When can’t you see a cheese? When it’s pasteurised..

1- Which search engine is popular amongst mice? Ask Cheese.

These were the funniest puns ever said according to the leading website about puns which is Punsville. Sometimes but not all the time puns can be cruel and lame such as the bad puns, and right below you will receive top ten bad puns of all time:

10- Life is like a box of chocolates, It doesn’t last too long for fat people.

9- How many guys can participate in a gang bang before it’s gay?

8- It’s more of a wrap. Diarrhea is hereditary, it runs in your jeans.

7- So what if I don’t know what apocalypse means? It’s not the end of the world

6- What did the grape say when it got crushed? Nothing, it just let out a little wine

5- A crazy wife says o her husband that moose are falling from the sky. The husband says “it’s reindeer".

4- What kind of concert only costs 45 cent? A 50 cent concert featuring Nickelback

3- What did the cell say to his sister when she stepped on his foot? Mitosis.

2- My grandpa has the heart of the lion and a lifetime ban from the zoo..

1- When chemists die, they barium.