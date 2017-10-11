What Are Some New Marketing Trends to Look for in 2017?

With just under two months remaining on the calendar, many companies are already setting their focus on next year and what they can do to improve business performance. What does the new year have in store for marketers? All will eventually be revealed, but for now, here are a few marketing trends that are likely to be hot in 2017:

Mobile Marketing

If you are a yearly trend watcher, you may have seen this one mentioned quite a bit here and there. That is because as the mobile platform continues to evolve, so do the marketing opportunities it presents. For years, we have been waiting for mobile to take off, but here in 2017. Say that it has indeed arrived. From email and SMS to apps and geolocation, there are currently numerous opportunities in this fast-growing channel. These opportunities will only multiply as smartphones keep flying off the shelves at a rapid rate.

Integrated Marketing

More companies have branched out into other areas to expand their reach. When considering that consumers are constantly moving from one channel to the next, this only makes sense. Look for this trend to continue in 2017. When it comes to integrated marketing, there are more than enough popular areas to choose from, with mobile, social media, and email being just some of the many channels businesses are electing to combine in a single strategy. Whether it is mixing your existing efforts with digital technologies or traditional media, always remember that the combination of multiple channels will always be substantially more powerful than one.

Increased Spending on Internet Marketing

Businesses in numerous industries are increasingly moving away from traditional marketing tactics. Where are they moving to? The internet, of course. There is quite a bit of data compiled through research showing that companies are gearing up to spend even more money online across the board, stretching their budgets to invest in areas such as search engine optimisation, search marketing, and social media.

A study conducted by market research firm Econsultancy, in particular, revealed that many companies anticipate increasing their spending in these areas by up to 20% by 2017. Marketers that can properly allocate a budget for both their traditional and online marketing will be in the best position to get a positive return on their investments. Make sure to remodel your mobile site with fresh new content anytime you send out a text alert. Present more information about the discount you are offering. If you can, create an e-newsletter and add subscription forms, as well as links to your online community profiles. When possible, allow customers to order products directly from your business site. Research suggests that most people will do their jobs better if they have a strong social connection with those at work.

Conclusion