What Are the Biggest Current Trends in Design Research?

We reached out to the entire IDEO design research community for help answering this one! Some of our answers could be considered trends, some are tried-and-true methods inside of IDEO along with great resources from years of experience in design research. But before we dive in, here are 2 things I try to never lose sight of: Knowing that design research is as much about inspiration as it is about information. And also, while many people new to design research want to follow a step-by-step methodology, these days, it’s about faster loops of insight, fuel, rapid prototyping, and feedback. It’s more about cycles and constant iteration and less about following a long and rigorous discovery phase.