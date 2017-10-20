What are the next challenges in the evolution of entrepreneurship? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I think there are two huge challenges ahead when it comes to entrepreneurship. One is to demonstrate that not only brand-new, but existing companies and organizations — including government — can work in an entrepreneurial way to be more efficient and create really valuable products and services of all kinds in whatever circumstances are waiting for us in the future. I’ve seen a lot of evidence that this is possible in the last five or so years. It’s also really important to continue sending the message that entrepreneurs are not located just in Silicon Valley. The Startup Way is really about a way of working that can happen anywhere and is translatable across organizations to improve not just products for external customers, but tools and systems for employees, too. Entrepreneurship should be about creating more fulfilling work for everyone, not just the people doing the innovating.

Beyond that, I think entrepreneurship needs to grow and spread beyond business even more than it already has. We need to be able to apply it to making public policy that will in turn help create a more entrepreneurial society overall, in which there’s equal opportunity for anyone who has an idea to try it out. If we don’t, so many valuable ideas will never see the light of day and we’ll all be the poorer for it. Its focus on scientific inquiry and truth-telling through the use of data and learning is critical for finding solutions to some of the biggest problems that plague us. It’s not the only thing we need going forward, but I think it’s a big part of the solution.