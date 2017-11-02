What Are You Afraid Of?

“If you want to conquer fear, don’t sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” ~ Dale Carnegie

When people encounter me these days, they assume I’ve never been daunted by fear.

They couldn’t be more mistaken!

Most of my life was consumed by fear and, in many ways, I wore fear like the plague. When delivering visual lectures, I like to show a few old photos so others in the audience can not just see, but also feel and relate, to the limiting, isolating and even paralyzing role that fear plays in our lives.

Fear is a commonly experienced, life-draining foe to mankind. It’s the opposite of love that presents a major block to our happiness and peace of mind.

I often laugh about life’s ironies, occasionally quipping how I went through life “without any novocain.” Anyone who relates to a buzzing dentist drill boring into an open cavity knows exactly what I mean.

It is not easy feeling the heightened and often horrifying emotions that accompany our fears. They show up everywhere, causing us to attack others or run for cover to protect our vulnerable sense of self. For most of us, the idea of running for cover means medicating ourselves with habits or activities that mask the pain while causing the original sources of our fears to stick around.

As hard as it’s been to face my own fears, I thought more about getting through them than I did about repeating them!

Somehow, I believed that if I avoided those fears, they would return again in slightly revamped scenarios. At times, I felt brave and took major steps in confronting my fears. At other times, and more frequently, I’d take the smallest baby steps. In each case, I reminded myself that these fears would eventually have to pass away — even as I passed through them.

While I still encounter anxieties, much of my former emotional self has slowly, progressively stepped through the dim clouds of darkness and emerged into a sunnier, brighter day.

