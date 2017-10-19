What Brexit Has to Do With an Increased Divorce Rate

For the first time in the last seven years, the divorce rate has increased significantly in the UK and the factor that triggered this worrying trend would be the Brexit

No less than 107.000 couples from the UK have filed for divorce last year, about 6% more than in 2015 and specialists claim this increase was probably caused by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

According to the British press, some of these marriages have ended simply because spouses failed to agree whether the UK must leave the EU or not, which is completely insane.

This disagreement has led to tensions that amplified by the day, which ultimately lead to a divorce.

Other statistics show that men are the ones who most of the times end up filing for divorce first, more specifically 46% of the cases, while in 43.7% of the divorces were initiated by the ladies.

The other 11% shows the separations occurred in same-sex marriages.

Meanwhile, the Brexit might also trigger a future financial crisis, if France or Germany will try to take away the title of world economy center from London, warns London Stock Exchange director Xavier Rolet.

Rolet revealed for The Independent the same European leaders who demanded stricter global regulation after the 2008 financial crisis are also the ones who will to punish Great Britain for generating this massive financial “mess”.